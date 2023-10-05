Back

For sale: S$60.6 million Marina Bay 53rd floor penthouse with 25m pool, sauna & rooftop deck

Nice house.

Ilyda Chua | October 05, 2023, 10:11 AM

If you have a handy S$60.6 million lying around, here's a fun splurge for you.

The 1,023 sqm, three-storey penthouse unit on top of Marina Bay Residences is up for grabs.

Lots of space

A Stacked Homes video posted Sep. 22 offered viewers an all-access view of the place.

Located on the 53rd floor, the penthouse boasts views of Marina Bay, the Central Business District (CBD) skyline, and the Singapore River all at once.

And loads of glass walls so you can take in all that splendor at once.

Photo from Stacked Homes

Photo from Stacked Homes

The penthouse also comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

If that isn't quite enough for your living needs, good news: the single-storey penthouse unit below is currently unoccupied.

So, if your heart desires, you could combine both spaces into a hefty 1,792 sqm quadplex.

Assuming you still have a couple extra million to burn, that is.

Hot property

There are a couple of cool features, too.

Such as a sauna and a steam room. All the bedrooms also open up to outdoor terraces, should you feel like a little fresh air.

Photo from Stacked Homes

Photo from Stacked Homes

In addition to that, there's a sheltered rooftop area — the crown jewel of the apartment.

And it's pretty tricked out, too. Like with this 25m lap pool with a view of the bay.

This sky patio, currently furnished with artificial grass.

Photo from Stacked Homes

And this sky deck, which could very well become your very own private observatory deck.

Photo from Stacked Homes

Everything you could ever wish to host Hollywood-worthy rooftop parties that'll make you the envy of all your celeb friends.

The catch? It is a 99-year lease property completed in 2010.

Stuff of dreams

Sold? You can check out the property listing here.

In the meantime, here are a few more shots of the space to get you inspired for your upcoming remodel.

Just don't forget to invite me when you move in.

Photo from Stacked Homes

Photo from Stacked Homes

Photo from Stacked Homes

Top image from Stacked Homes

