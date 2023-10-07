Man, 29, allegedly threw bicycle, television & microwave out of Punggol HDB window

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a bicycle, microwave, and television out of the window of his HDB flat in Punggol.

Resident woken up by commotion

The police were alerted to the incident at 223A Sumang Lane in Punggol at about 5am on Oct. 6, 2023, reported Shin Min Daily News and The Straits Times (ST).

A resident who resides on the third storey at the same block told Shin Min that he was woken up at around 5am by the sound of objects hitting the ground.

He looked out of the window and saw a bicycle, a pot, and glass shards on the ground below.

Meanwhile, ST reported that the man was arrested for allegedly throwing a bicycle, a microwave, and a television out of his window.

The resident told Shin Min that he believed his neighbours called the police, as he later saw officers arrive and lead a man away in handcuffs.

According to Shin Min, the suspect was arrested for committing a rash act.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

