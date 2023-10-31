Back

Cat stuck at Hougang HDB stairwell 'meow' loudly for its life on Sunday morning, Good Samaritan to the rescue

Feline blessed.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 31, 2023, 10:29 AM

Events

A cat in Hougang found itself in a tight spot at an HDB stairwell but was lucky to meet a Good Samaritan who came to its rescue.

The man who goes by the moniker Uncle Chan on TikTok shared that the incident happened on Sunday morning (Oct. 29) at around 8am.

Sunday cat rescue

Uncle Chan said that he woke up to a loud meowing and found a scaredy cat in between staircases.

"Each paw was on one side of the gap and it would lose its balance if it tried to turn," Uncle Chan told Mothership.

In the video, the cat looked up to its saviour and meowed repeatedly.

Screenshot from Uncle Chan's TikTok video.

The next scene showed Uncle Chan patiently squatted beside the cat.

@the_uncle_chan this is as close as im gonna get to being one of those American fire fighters saving cats in trees💀. woke up to a loud meowing in the stairwell and found this scaredy cat that got into an awkward situation 😹 #learnontiktok #tiktokcats #catrescue ♬ original sound - uncle chan

He said that he had to slowly gain the cat's trust before supporting its body to allow it to turn and come out from the dangerous spot.

Cat belongs to one of the residents

Uncle Chan found out from other neighbours that the cat actually belongs to another neighbour on one of the lower floors of the block.

The cat then followed Uncle Chan to the said unit, but the owner was not at home.

Upon reaching home, the cat stayed outside the unit and watched Uncle Chan walk away.

Photo courtesy of Uncle Chan.

Mesh up your house to ensure cat's safety

To prevent or reduce the chances of your beloved cat from falling out of a window or escaping out of the house unsupervised, the Cat Welfare Society advises house owners to mesh up the windows and gates.

There are a few options to mesh up your house, of varying prices as well. You can read more here.

Top image from Uncle Chan's video screenshots

