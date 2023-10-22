Man misses a step & plunges headlong into front tyre of police vehicle at Clarke Quay

It is commonplace to find people going out and getting drunk on a Saturday night at Clarke Quay.

However, one man was extremely unlucky to have a run in with the law – quite literally.

Footage of a man stumbling headlong into the front wheel of a police car was posted onto TikTok in the wee hours of Oct. 21.

In the video, a man wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans appeared to be steadying himself at the edge of a fountain, seemingly intoxicated.

Unbeknownst to him, the fountain was situated a step above ground level.

Behind him, officers alighted from a police vehicle.

According to the caption of another TikTok about the same incident, the officers were allegedly attending to another case of "a boy who was fighting and screaming".

The man, failing to notice the step, subsequently tripped and took a dive right into the front left wheel of the police vehicle.

The police officers rushed to help the man, who took a pretty heavy and painful fall by the looks of it.

Meanwhile, passersby were stunned to a stop by the man's mishap.

Ambulance called, but not needed

The footage then cut to an ambulance arriving onto the scene.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the SCDF said that they received a call for assistance at 2:55 am on Oct. 21.

However, there was no need for SCDF assistance in the end.

Top photo via TikTok