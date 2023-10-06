Jail & caning for S'pore man, 20, who sets up gang rapes of girls using alcohol or 'truth or dare' games

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment and 20 strokes of the cane on Oct. 6, 2023, after pleading guilty to two charges of rape and one charge of sexual penetration of a minor.

Five other charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

According to CNA, the man, Muhammad Uzair Abdul Rahman, was an 18-year-old national serviceman at the time of his offence.

Uzair often hung out at a one-room flat with a co-accused, 36-year-old Noor Asri Mohd Tahil, in Marsiling.

Asri lived alone and regularly invited large groups, including Uzair, to drink alcohol in the flat.

Other groups invited to Asri's flat included young teenage runaway girls who would go there to drink alcohol and make friends.

The teenagers were then sexually assaulted and raped by up to three men while intoxicated.

One 16-year-old suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from the ordeal.

Girls ran away from home, school and girls' home

Two of Uzair's victims were 14 years old at the time, while the other two were 15 and 16 years old.

V1

V1, who was 16 then, was drinking with some friends and acquaintances at Admiralty Park on Jun. 12, 2021, when Uzair and his friends approached them and shared a bottle of whiskey with them.

The group then went to the Marsiling flat. CNA said V1 did not want to go as she was not feeling well, but Asri took her there on his e-scooter.

At the flat, V1 was intoxicated and refused to drink more alcohol but was forced to drink whiskey.

While waiting for her friend to pick her up from the flat, V1 was molested and sexually assaulted in the bedroom by four men, which included Uzair and Asri. The other men watched.

CNA stated that Uzair knew he was taking advantage of V1 as she was intoxicated and unable to stop her attackers.

V1 was in and out of consciousness as she was raped. The prosecution said she felt she was being passed around and was aware that several men were violating her.

The men only stopped when V1's friends knocked on the front door.

V1's friends were worried about her as she was not answering her phone. They also told V1's ex-boyfriend and brother to come to the Marsiling flat because they feared she was in trouble.

The Marsiling flat owner initially answered the door and denied knowing V1 before closing the door. However, V1's friends persisted, and eventually, V1 was helped out of the flat.

She then told her friends she was raped, and her friend confronted the four men in the flat. The four denied doing anything.

The confrontation turned violent when V1's ex-boyfriend and two brothers arrived.

A passer-by called the police, and Uzair was arrested that same day.

He had been remanded since, CNA reported.

V1 was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder due to the rape and "felt jumpy and easily scared whenever she thought about what happened".

V2

One of the 14-year-old victims, known only as V2 in court documents, was introduced to Uzair's group of friends through her friend in May 2021.

CNA stated that V2 had run away after being placed in a girls' home, and a youth court issued a warrant of arrest against her.

V2 stayed at the Marsiling flat as she had nowhere else to go.

One of the men who frequented the flat warned others not to do anything to her as she was only 14.

Despite the warning, V2 was pressured into sexual acts in a bedroom during "truth or dare" games and told her she had to comply as "it was a dare".

After the first "dare", V2 burst into tears and said she no longer wanted to play.

However, she was pressured into other sex acts.

The owner of the Marsiling flat also sexually assaulted V2 in Uzair's presence.

In May 2021, V2 was gang-raped by Uzair, Uzair's 18-year-old cousin and Asri in the flat when she was drifting in and out of consciousness after becoming drunk.

In June 2021, V2 confided in a counsellor about the rape after she was caught by the police and returned to the girls' home. A police report was lodged.

V3 and V4

The other 14-year-old victim, V3, ran away from home in February 2021 and was introduced by a friend to Uzair's group.

She hung out with them at the flat, drinking alcohol, "chatting" and playing games.

Uzair made numerous sexual advances towards V3 between April and May 2021. She rejected him, but he continued to pursue her.

He molested her on a few occasions, CNA reported.

Around May 2021, Uzair gave V3 Coca-Cola mixed with large amounts of alcohol.

She became increasingly drunk and vomited.

Uzair then sexually assaulted her.

When V3 woke up, she saw 15-year-old V4 lying next to her, also being sexually assaulted by Uzair.

V3 did not report the assault as the police were looking for her as she had run away from home. Their ordeal only came to light during police investigations into the other rapes.

Defence lawyers asked for a reformative training report to be called

While the prosecution sought 13.5 to 15 years in jail for Uzair and 24 strokes of the cane, Uzair's defence lawyers argued for the courts to order a reformative training report instead.

Uzair's lawyers sought 11 years and four months to 12 years and four months imprisonment and nine strokes of the cane.

The prosecution said reformative training should be rejected as it is "not a viable sentencing option in this case", CNA stated.

The prosecution pointed out that rape is "one of the most heinous and vile crimes under our laws" and added that Uzair committed the crime against two young victims who were heavily intoxicated and unable to fend for themselves.

The prosecution also stated that Uzair had a pattern of offending where he and Asri would "ply young victims with alcohol and exploit their vulnerability by committing serious sexual offences against them".

The defence argued that Uzair was a young offender who was 18 at the time and that he "is remorseful, pleading guilty and ensuring the victims do not need to relive the trauma by coming to court".

The High Court judge noted Uzair's young age and guilty plea but said that it was clear he preyed on "vulnerable young victims" and "had no compunction in participating in group rape of such victims".

According to CNA, Asri's case is still pending.

Top photo via Google Maps