Man hides S$50 notes in benches around S'pore, posts location hints on TikTok

Keep a keen eye out the next time you stroll through your neighbourhood, and you might just find yourself S$50 richer.

A Tiktok user who goes by @communitybenefactor, has been hiding money around Singapore and posting videos of the location on Tiktok.

In one video, which has garnered over 418,000 views, he tucked a S$50 note into a blue bench at a void deck, and quickly showed a glimpse of the surroundings.

He also gave another clue, indicating the location's proximity to a well-known noodle shop in Bukit Panjang.

The rest of his videos follow a similar sequence, with him concealing the money in a hiding spot and panning to show the location.

Hides money daily

According to the Tiktoker's captions on his videos, he hides money daily.

He also increases the amount of money he hides whenever he misses out on the previous day.

After more than a month of hiding money, the man said in a video that benches have became his favourite hiding spot.

Speaking to Mothership, the man said he was inspired after seeing someone else in another country engaging in this altruistic act. He saw it as a fun and unique way to give back to society.

Although he has been donating to charities online, he expressed that he didn't experience a sense of fulfilment since he could not witness the direct impact of his contributions on those in need.

He pointed out that some individuals could use the extra cash to buy a bit of groceries, and that the "ultra-poor" are not the only ones who need help sometimes.

Comments

The TikToker's comment section is filled with requests from users asking him to hide money in specific locations.

Conversely, some commenters express a more critical viewpoint, suggesting that donating to a charity might be a more effective way to help."

Top photos via @communitybenefactor