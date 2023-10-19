Back

M'sia MP complains about photographers snapping photos of MPs sleeping in parliament

"Even when we sleep for a while, [the photographers] take a picture. How can this be?"

Keyla Supharta | October 19, 2023, 03:45 PM

Malaysian Member of Parliament for Arau, Perlis, Seri Shahidan Kassim, questioned why there are many cameramen in the Parliament and why they could use their own devices to take photos.

He asked this while questioning parliament's decision to ban the use of personal devices to livestream speeches in the House.

Shahidan has questioned the decision in parliament twice since the order for the ban was made by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul on Oct. 16.

The use of smartphones, according to Johari, does not abide by Standing Order 35 (1) of the Dewan Rakyat.

What exactly is the "device"?

In the parliament session on Oct. 17, the Arau MP first questioned the Speaker's directive that a device cannot be brought inside the House.

Shahidan asked what exactly is the "device" referring to, as a microphone, a phone, and even a piece of paper can be deemed as a "device".

He said that the order to ban the use of personal devices to livestream contradicts Standing Order 35 (1),

Shahidan then asked why there were many cameramen in parliament and why they could use their own devices to take photos.

"Even when we sleep for a while, [they] take a picture," Shahidan said.

"How can this be? Whose order was this from?" he asked.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Alice Lau then asked Shahidan to stop and sit down, which he eventually did.

Increasing trend

On Oct. 16, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari said that he had noticed an increasing trend among Members of Parliament (MP) to use mobile devices on their desks to livestream the parliament session, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

Johari added that this practice had to be stopped as it may cause distraction during parliament sessions.

"We have to stop this because the moment you speak to your audience, your concentration is no longer on what is happening in the Dewan Rakyat," the Speaker said, as quoted by FMT.

"To ensure MPs comply with Meeting Rule 35 (1), I hereby announce that MPs are no longer allowed to install any devices for live streaming in the Dewan Rakyat."

Standing Order 35 (1) states:

A member desiring to speak shall rise in his place and if called upon shall stand and address his observations to the Chair. No member shall speak unless called upon by the Chair.

He encouraged MPs who wish to share any content to pick up clips from the newsfeed provided by Radio Televisyen Malaysia or from YouTube.

