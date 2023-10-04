Back

M'sia updates haze action plan, prepares to seed clouds & close schools if air quality worsens

Malaysia recorded "unhealthy" air quality at 11 recording stations on Oct. 2.

Gawain Pek | October 04, 2023, 09:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cloud seeding operations will be carried out to mitigate the effects of haze if Malaysia's air pollutant index (API) persists at above 150 for more than 24 hours.

This comes as the country's Department of Environment on Tuesday (Oct. 2) aims to "accelerate measures that need to be taken by agencies involved in haze disaster management", Bernama reported.

Schools to close if API exceeds 200

In addition to cloud seeding, all outdoor activities in schools will be stopped when API readings go beyond 100, the director-general of Malaysia's Department of Environment Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said according to Bernama.

"Schools, kindergartens and nurseries will be closed immediately when the API reading exceeds 200," Wan Jaffar added in the statement.

Preparations to close will start when the API readings begin trending towards that number.

As such, the schools will be required to constantly monitor API readings.

11 stations recorded 'unhealthy' readings on Oct. 2

Eleven stations recorded API readings at "unhealthy" levels on Oct. 2, Wan Jaffar shared in his statement.

Under Malaysia's API scale, an "unhealthy"status corresponds to an API of 101 to 200.

These include stations located at:

  • Batu Mada and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur

  • Putrajaya

  • Petaling Jaya

  • Shah Alam

  • Johan Setia, Klang and Banting in Selangor

  • Seremban, Nilai and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan

On the same day, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi took to Facebook to remind citizens, especially high-risk individuals, to stay updated on alerts from relevant agencies about the haze situation, according to a separate Bernama report.

Previously, Malaysia had warned residents about high pollution levels in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and the Western Borneo region of Sarawak, blaming trans-boundary haze from Indonesia for the poor air quality, Reuters reported.

Indonesia denied the accusations, with Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar saying that no trans-boundary haze had been detected.

Most stations now 'good' to 'moderate'

As of 6pm on Oct. 4, the situation appears to have improved.

Only two stations out of 68 in Malaysia — both in Sarawak — reflected "unhealthy" air quality.

Meanwhile, 61 stations were in the "moderate" range, corresponding to an API of 51 to 100.

Five had "good" readings, corresponding to an API of 0 to 50.

The number of  hotspots detected across Eastern and Peninsular Malaysia also decreased from 365 on Oct. 2, to 249 on Oct. 3.

Screenshot via Malaysia's Department of Environment.

Top image via Canva

Residents found breeding mosquitoes should be 'happier' to be fined later as they've more time to respond: Baey Yam Keng

Between 2020 to 2023, NEA took an average of five months to issue fines to residents after detecting mosquito breeding sites within their homes.

October 04, 2023, 06:37 PM

ABC Maju Restaurant in Balestier suspended 2 weeks

It is closed from Oct. 3 to 16.

October 04, 2023, 06:02 PM

Over 50,000 flat eligibility letter applications processed by HDB, 31% within 21 working days

Sim also said there were system errors during the May BTO sales launch.

October 04, 2023, 05:20 PM

Superdry store in Suntec City to close, running sale with up to 60% off

The last day of operation will be on Oct. 22.

October 04, 2023, 05:18 PM

Open category COE hits all-time high of S$152,000

Another high.

October 04, 2023, 05:08 PM

14-year-old didn't take prescribed medication on day of shooting at Siam Paragon: Thai police

He also modified a handgun designed to fire blanks for the shooting.

October 04, 2023, 04:40 PM

PAS politician in Terengganu demands action against Muslim tourists wearing 'revealing' clothes

Tourists are also not allowed to show public displays of affection in the Malaysian state.

October 04, 2023, 04:13 PM

Metal pieces fall off M'sia truck along KJE, damages more than 10 cars

The vehicles had to pull over along the road shoulder.

October 04, 2023, 03:50 PM

US Speaker Kevin McCarthy voted out of office by both Republicans & Democrats

Who's next?

October 04, 2023, 02:55 PM

Migrant worker says he never toured S'pore in his 10 years here after local charity brings him on cycling tour

He said that he would never forget the happiness from the cycling event organised for migrant workers.

October 04, 2023, 02:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.