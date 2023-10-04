M'sia updates haze action plan, prepares to seed clouds & close schools if air quality worsens

Cloud seeding operations will be carried out to mitigate the effects of haze if Malaysia's air pollutant index (API) persists at above 150 for more than 24 hours.

This comes as the country's Department of Environment on Tuesday (Oct. 2) aims to "accelerate measures that need to be taken by agencies involved in haze disaster management", Bernama reported.

Schools to close if API exceeds 200

In addition to cloud seeding, all outdoor activities in schools will be stopped when API readings go beyond 100, the director-general of Malaysia's Department of Environment Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said according to Bernama.

"Schools, kindergartens and nurseries will be closed immediately when the API reading exceeds 200," Wan Jaffar added in the statement.

Preparations to close will start when the API readings begin trending towards that number.

As such, the schools will be required to constantly monitor API readings.

11 stations recorded 'unhealthy' readings on Oct. 2

Eleven stations recorded API readings at "unhealthy" levels on Oct. 2, Wan Jaffar shared in his statement.

Under Malaysia's API scale, an "unhealthy"status corresponds to an API of 101 to 200.

These include stations located at:

Batu Mada and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur

Putrajaya

Petaling Jaya

Shah Alam

Johan Setia, Klang and Banting in Selangor

Seremban, Nilai and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan

On the same day, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi took to Facebook to remind citizens, especially high-risk individuals, to stay updated on alerts from relevant agencies about the haze situation, according to a separate Bernama report.

Previously, Malaysia had warned residents about high pollution levels in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and the Western Borneo region of Sarawak, blaming trans-boundary haze from Indonesia for the poor air quality, Reuters reported.

Indonesia denied the accusations, with Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar saying that no trans-boundary haze had been detected.

Most stations now 'good' to 'moderate'

As of 6pm on Oct. 4, the situation appears to have improved.

Only two stations out of 68 in Malaysia — both in Sarawak — reflected "unhealthy" air quality.

Meanwhile, 61 stations were in the "moderate" range, corresponding to an API of 51 to 100.

Five had "good" readings, corresponding to an API of 0 to 50.

The number of hotspots detected across Eastern and Peninsular Malaysia also decreased from 365 on Oct. 2, to 249 on Oct. 3.

