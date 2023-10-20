M'sian girl with cerebral palsy fractured tailbone after schoolmate pulled chair away as a prank

A Malaysian girl with cerebral palsy became bedridden after her peer played a prank on her in school by pulling a chair away from under her.

The girl, Iqa, suffered serious spinal injuries as a result.

The girl's mother shared about her daughter's plight on TikTok: “Now we are faced with this, please pray that Iqa recovers quickly.”

The 17-second video on Oct. 14 was viewed some 1.5 million times in less than a week.

Second video on progress made

A second video posted on Oct. 15 showed the girl being transferred in hospital for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

The mother said the girl was in pain.

She also shared the MRI report.

"We will be going in and out of the hospital for her to do physiotherapy," the video's caption read.

"Mum and dad will do our best for you, you are our only daughter.”

Third video

According to a third video posted on Oct. 18, the girl was able to sit in a wheelchair.

The mother shared that the prank left Iqa with a fracture in her tailbone, slipped discs, and bruising on her bones.

She also said Iqa has been discharged from the hospital.

The mother added that her daughter needed a pillow for sitting and cannot sit for too long, as she has to rest most of the time in bed.

The video also carried a poster warning against the dangers of chair-pulling pranks.

