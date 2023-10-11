Lawyer suspended 6 months for failing to personally supervise M Ravi & letting him run own practice

A lawyer was given a six-month suspension on Oct. 9 by the Court of Three Judges for failing to personally supervise M Ravi within his firm, K K Cheng Law, despite providing a written agreement to do so, The Straits Times reported.

Lawyer Cheng Kim Kuan's suspension will take effect from Jan. 1, 2024.

The Court of Three Judges, which is the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, said that detailed reasons will be given in due course.

Ravi is currently serving a five-year suspension that started in March 2023 for making "baseless" allegations against the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and the Law Society.

He is also considered unfit to practise without supervision, as he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

What were the full conditions of Cheng's supervision of Ravi?

On May 12, 2021, Cheng provided a written undertaking to the Supreme Court and Law Society of Singapore which included taking all necessary steps to ensure that Ravi complied with the conditions of his practising certificate, as well as providing monthly reports to the AGC and Law Society, as part of the supervision.

In addition, Cheng was to notify both organisations immediately if he learnt of any circumstances that might impair Ravi's fitness to practise.

Following Cheng's provision of this written undertaking, a practising certificate was issued to Ravi for 2021 to 2022.

Allowed Ravi to run his own practice unsupervised, did not know what Ravi was doing

Cheng however, allowed Ravi to his run his own practice unsupervised, with the freedom to hire his own employees.

Ravi also operated at different premises from Cheng's firm, with Ravi's office located at High Street Centre, while Cheng's firm was located at People's Park Centre.

Cheng also did not know what Ravi was working on.

In November 2021, Cheng was asked by the AGC to respond to Ravi's behaviour in court and on social media.

In response, Cheng said he did not approve or oversee legal issues taken on by Ravi, that he did not review the documents Ravi prepared and he was unaware of incidents with Ravi's involvement.

Cheng added that he also intended to stop being Ravi's supervisor after the end of the practice year so as to avoid disrupting Ravi's own practice.

The Straits Times further reported that Ravi also did not follow additional conditions imposed by Cheng.

This included seeking Cheng's written approval before taking on a case and to stop putting up additional Facebook posts pertaining to cases he had taken while practising under K K Cheng Law.

Attorney-General proceeds to file a complaint against Cheng

Subsequently on Jan. 6, 2022, the Attorney-General made a complaint to the Law Society about Cheng.

Cheng was then referred to the Court of Three Judges after as his misconduct was deemed serious enough for disciplinary action.

Cheng's lawyer, Ong Ying Ping, suggested a one month suspension while the Law Society, which was represented by Mark Cham, proposed a suspension of six to eight months.

