Man caught in Little India HDB flat fire rescued through bedroom window

A man caught in a fire at a flat in Little India was rescued by police officers and members of the public through a bedroom window on Tuesday (Oct. 17) night.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the man was subsequently conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

They stated that they were alerted to the fire on the third floor of Block 662 on Buffalo Road at about 8:05 pm.

"The fire, which involved contents of the living room and kitchen, was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets. As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit sustained heat and soot damage," SCDF stated.

About 20 occupants from the affected block were also evacuated by the police officers and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

A video uploaded on Tiktok by @sashikumaran303 showed the fire blazing inside the unit with dark plumes of smoke coming out of the windows.

People can be seen watching the fire, and an ambulance siren can be heard in the video as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

