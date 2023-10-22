Back

35-year-old social media influencer Larry Koh dies in his sleep

RIP.

October 22, 2023

Social media influencer Larry Koh passed away in his sleep on Oct. 19.

He was 35 years old.

The late Koh, who has over 50,000 followers on Instagram, is known for his photography works, and has collaborated with brands such as Daniel Wellington, Shein and Zenyum.

The news was announced by his twin brother Barry Koh in an Instagram post, who also confirmed his brother's age via a comment.

A post shared by Barry Koh (@arpeggi_bear)

"Larry passed away this morning in his sleep. We are all beyond devastated. I will inform you guys about his funeral in the coming days," the post read.

"The greatest pain anyone can possibly suffer is the loss of a child. The experience doesn’t really change you, rather it will completely demolish you. The remaining days of my parents' life will be spent nursing a pain that will never go away," he added.

According to a comment on the Instagram post, Koh's wake will be held at the Church of St Stephen until Monday, Oct. 23.

Photo via @arpeggi_bear/Instagram

Influencers paid tribute

Many commented on Koh's latest post, expressing their sympathies.

These included friends, influencers and those in the photography community.

Photo via @lkzx/Instagram

Photo via @arpeggi_bear/Instagram

Photo via @lkzx/Instagram

Top photo via @lkzx/Instagram

