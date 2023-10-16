South Korean stars Krystal Jung & Ahn Hyo Seop at MBS on Oct. 18 for Ralph Lauren event

Those intending to go to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) for a leisurely walk on Wednesday evening may want to avoid level one of The Shoppes.

That's because Korean stars Krystal Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop will be gracing the grand launch of Ralph Lauren and Ralph's Coffee at MBS, which will be held at — you guessed it — level one of The Shoppes.

Jung made her showbiz debut as a member of Korean girl group f(x), and Ahn has acted in various dramas, including "Business Proposal" and "A Time Called You".

Apart from the two Korean stars, there will also be regional personalities such as Thailand's ‘Force’ Jiratchapong Srisang and ‘Book’ Kasidet Plookphol, along with local stars such as Fann Wong, Jeanette Aw, Joanne Peh, Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan.

Event details

Where: Level one, The Shoppes at MBS, 8 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018955

When: From 5:30pm, Oct. 18, 2023

