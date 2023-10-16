Back

South Korean stars Krystal Jung & Ahn Hyo Seop at MBS on Oct. 18 for Ralph Lauren event

Probably going to be quite crowded.

Lee Wei Lin | October 16, 2023, 05:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Those intending to go to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) for a leisurely walk on Wednesday evening may want to avoid level one of The Shoppes.

That's because Korean stars Krystal Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop will be gracing the grand launch of Ralph Lauren and Ralph's Coffee at MBS, which will be held at — you guessed it — level one of The Shoppes.

Jung made her showbiz debut as a member of Korean girl group f(x), and Ahn has acted in various dramas, including "Business Proposal" and "A Time Called You".

Apart from the two Korean stars, there will also be regional personalities such as Thailand's ‘Force’ Jiratchapong Srisang and ‘Book’ Kasidet Plookphol, along with local stars such as Fann Wong, Jeanette Aw, Joanne Peh, Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan.

Event details

Where: Level one, The Shoppes at MBS, 8 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018955

When: From 5:30pm, Oct. 18, 2023

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Krystal Jung's Instagram & SBS

IKEA Alexandra has 'photobooth' with prints from S$0.50

Fun.

October 16, 2023, 09:52 PM

Yacht, on sale for more than S$21.2 million, linked to 2 accused in S$2.8 billion money laundering case

Luxury on water.

October 16, 2023, 08:45 PM

Biden calls for humanitarian aid into Gaza & path to Palestine state, but emphasises Hamas needs to be eliminated

Negotiations are ongoing for aid to enter Gaza.

October 16, 2023, 08:17 PM

Our mission is to make S'pore last a very long time, as compared to S'pore, Michigan: Lawrence Wong

Wong also said that Singapore is neither pro-China nor pro-America, but pro-Singapore.

October 16, 2023, 07:42 PM

Japanese monk, 44, started making pop music to escape Buddhism, now holds concerts in S'pore & worldwide

Who says Buddhism must be boring?

October 16, 2023, 07:10 PM

3rd fire in a month: Football field-sized fire breaks out at Lim Chu Kang cemetery

Two fires broke out at Pasir Ris and Tampines earlier in October 2023.

October 16, 2023, 07:02 PM

Hamas responsible for 'abhorrent acts of terror', Israel must do utmost to protect civilians' safety & security: MFA

Singapore's MFA spokesperson called a negotiated two-state solution as the only viable path for a 'durable, just, & comprehensive resolution'.

October 16, 2023, 06:42 PM

Girl math: With foodpanda’s 50% off dine-in, it means 1 person basically eats for free

delulu is not the only solulu.

October 16, 2023, 06:28 PM

More showers expected in S'pore in 2nd half of Oct. 2023, daily max. temperature of 33-34°C likely

Rain, wash away my sorrow, take away my pain.

October 16, 2023, 06:15 PM

S'pore Red Cross pledges over S$205,000 for relief efforts in Israel & Gaza, launches public fundraising

The appeal will run till Jan. 31, 2024.

October 16, 2023, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.