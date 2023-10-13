Back

80g pork loin in S$5.90 Katsu Don: Japanese pork cutlet chain Katsu-an opens at Suntec City

Affordable.

Fiona Tan | October 13, 2023, 03:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Katsu-an, a well-known chain restaurant in Japan, has come to Singapore and opened its first outlet at the basement of Suntec City.

via Lee Wei Lin

The Japanese pork cutlet chain has 52 outlets across Japan, and specialises in pork katsu don bowls, as well as teishoku (Japanese set meal), chicken katsu dons and Japanese curry.

Known for its affordability, the cheapest main in Singapore is priced at just S$5.90 nett, with no service charge and prices inclusive of taxes.

The signature pork cutlet Katsu Don comes with 80g of meat served over a bowl of rice and topped with fluffy eggs seasoned with dashi.

There are three sizes: S$5.90 for the smallest, S$7.50 for a large and S$9.50 for an extra large, which comes with two 80g pieces of pork cutlet.

Alternatively, customers can choose to buy the pork cutlet separately at S$3.90 for an 80g piece or S$5 for a 120g piece.

Other items on menu

Katsu-an also offers chicken katsu dons.

These include Chicken Katsu Don with Egg priced at S$6.40 and S$7, as well as Spicy Chicken Katsu Don, priced at S$7.80 and S$8.40.

The teishoku is served with a katsu of your choice, Koshihikari rice, shredded cabbage, miso soup and seasonal vegetables.

via

For those who want something more epic, they can opt for the Deluxe Teishoku at S$18.90.

It comes with 80g of loin katsu, chicken karaage, ebi fry, calamari fry and tenderloin.

There is also the Cheese Loin Katsu Teishoku at S$10.30 for 80g, and S$11.30 for 120g.

Katsu-an Instagram

Desserts include Homemade Mont Blanc Cake (S$4.80) and Yuzu Sorbet (S$3).

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City, Tower 2, #B1-149A , Singapore 038983

Opens 10am to 10pm daily

Top photos via Katsu-an Instagram & Lee Wei Lin

Limited edition Sumikkogurashi tissue products wipe anything from your tears, butt, kitchen & more

Kawaii-ne.

October 13, 2023, 02:55 PM

Israel gives northern Gaza residents 24 hours to leave ahead of likely military offensive, UN warns of 'devastating consequences'

A UN spokesperson urged Israel to rescind the order.

October 13, 2023, 02:55 PM

Ong Ye Kung 'disturbed' by alleged abuse of SGH staff, calls for respect of healthcare workers

He also thanked the police officers at the scene for being "firm and calm".

October 13, 2023, 01:53 PM

ICA-ITE Work-Study Diploma: Golden opportunity to jumpstart your career with ICA

A fully sponsored program for a high-flying start.

October 13, 2023, 12:57 PM

Goldman Sachs is suing M'sia over 1MDB hurly-burly

The bank is frustrated with Malaysia.

October 13, 2023, 12:23 PM

I watched an action-filled, noir gangster K-drama with my mum & it went better than I thought

Hot guys, hotter action scenes and the hottest K-drama.

October 13, 2023, 11:55 AM

Woman, 29, who argued with police, charged in court for allegedly abusing public servants

She was handed six charges which include public nuisance, using abusive language, intentionally causing harassment, amongst others.

October 13, 2023, 11:29 AM

Australian man, 30, arrested in S'pore after allegedly making bomb threat on S'pore-Perth Scoot flight

The authorities were informed of an alleged bomb threat 44 minutes into the flight.

October 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

S'pore climate action alone insufficient, 'more concerted global effort' needed: Sim Ann

This is because Singapore only produces 0.1 per cent of global emissions.

October 13, 2023, 10:51 AM

Edwin Tong plays drum & cheers alongside football fans during S'pore vs Guam match

Singapura!

October 13, 2023, 10:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.