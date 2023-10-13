80g pork loin in S$5.90 Katsu Don: Japanese pork cutlet chain Katsu-an opens at Suntec City

Katsu-an, a well-known chain restaurant in Japan, has come to Singapore and opened its first outlet at the basement of Suntec City.

The Japanese pork cutlet chain has 52 outlets across Japan, and specialises in pork katsu don bowls, as well as teishoku (Japanese set meal), chicken katsu dons and Japanese curry.

Known for its affordability, the cheapest main in Singapore is priced at just S$5.90 nett, with no service charge and prices inclusive of taxes.

The signature pork cutlet Katsu Don comes with 80g of meat served over a bowl of rice and topped with fluffy eggs seasoned with dashi.

There are three sizes: S$5.90 for the smallest, S$7.50 for a large and S$9.50 for an extra large, which comes with two 80g pieces of pork cutlet.

Alternatively, customers can choose to buy the pork cutlet separately at S$3.90 for an 80g piece or S$5 for a 120g piece.

Other items on menu

Katsu-an also offers chicken katsu dons.

These include Chicken Katsu Don with Egg priced at S$6.40 and S$7, as well as Spicy Chicken Katsu Don, priced at S$7.80 and S$8.40.

The teishoku is served with a katsu of your choice, Koshihikari rice, shredded cabbage, miso soup and seasonal vegetables.

For those who want something more epic, they can opt for the Deluxe Teishoku at S$18.90.

It comes with 80g of loin katsu, chicken karaage, ebi fry, calamari fry and tenderloin.

There is also the Cheese Loin Katsu Teishoku at S$10.30 for 80g, and S$11.30 for 120g.

Desserts include Homemade Mont Blanc Cake (S$4.80) and Yuzu Sorbet (S$3).

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City, Tower 2, #B1-149A , Singapore 038983

Opens 10am to 10pm daily

Top photos via Katsu-an Instagram & Lee Wei Lin