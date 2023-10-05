Jurong West Hawker Centre opens after 3-year closure with 39 stalls & 580-pax seating

The Jurong West Hawker Centre is now open.

Soft open on Sep. 28, 2023

Located next to Pioneer Mall, the Jurong West Hawker Centre was soft launched on Sep. 28, 2023, according to West Coast Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Desmond Lee's Facebook post on the same day.

While the hawker centre will only officially open sometime in October 2023, most of its stalls are already open for business according to Lee's photos and other online social media posts.

The two-storey hawker centre houses a total of 39 food stalls.

This is an increase from the 34 food stalls previously, where the wet market stalls have made way for more food stalls following consultations with and feedback from the public, according to The Straits Times.

Diners can look forward to local fare, such as wanton mee, nasi padang, economy rice, prawn noodle, prata, pizza, minjiang kueh, grilled fish, and bubble tea.

They can also look forward to a different stall and seating layout, both of which have been reconfigured and given a facelift.

According to ST, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced in January 2023 that the hawker centre will have a total of 580 seats.

This is 101 more seats than the 479 available previously.

Closed for three years

The hawker centre is currently operated by JW50 Hawker Heritage, whose parent company is Chang Cheng Mee Wah Food.

Prior to its reopening in 2023, the hawker centre, which opened in 2017, has been closed for more than three years.

Its previous operator, Hawker Management, which is a subsidiary of Koufu Group, said then that it will not be stay on renewing its three-year contract after its expiry on Aug. 6, 2020 due to hawker centre's less than "ideal performance standards".

Only half of the 48 wet market and hawker stalls at the two-storey complex were occupied in May 2019, according to ST.

The shock closure was announced by NEA on May 5, 2020.

NEA said then that the hawker centre is estimated to be closed for at least 10 months.

It added that the hawker centre will only reopen sometime in the second half of 2021, after the exit of the Hawker Management.

About Jurong West Hawker Centre

Address: 50 Jurong West Street 61, #61, Singapore 648202

Opening hours: 6am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Pioneer MRT

