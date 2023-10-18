Back

Woman, 38, riding pillon, dies in Jurong after motorcycle-tipper truck collision

She was pronounced dead at scene.

Fiona Tan | October 18, 2023, 03:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A motorcycle reportedly collided with a tipper truck at Jurong on Oct. 18, 2023, in the morning.

A 38-year-old woman who was riding as a pillion on the motorcycle passed away.

Collision occurred along Jurong Town Hall Road

According to a notification on the @sgaccident Telegram group, the collision occurred on Jurong Town Hall Road after Jurong East Street 11 and towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

Shin Min Daily News uploaded a photo and a video of the incident, showing two lanes of the three-lane road were closed off due to the collision.

The tipper truck was stationary in the middle lane.

Not far behind it was the motorcycle lying on the outermost lane.

Shin Min reported that police officers on the scene erected a blue tent.

Motorcyclist conveyed to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership they were alerted to the incident at about 7:45am on Oct. 18, 2023.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene and conveyed another person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Straits Times reported that the person pronounced dead at the scene was the woman who was riding as a pillion.

The other is the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, who was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

A man who claimed he witnessed the collision told Shin Min the male motorcyclist appeared to have suffered injuries to his arms and leg.

Police investigations are underway.

Related story

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

Texas Chicken selling Charcoal Chicken set meal for Halloween at S$15.90

Spky Szn.

October 18, 2023, 03:40 PM

Teen, 16, raped girl, 14, in Admiralty Park toilet while her then-boyfriend, 22, held her down

This happened when he was out on bail for theft offences.

October 18, 2023, 03:29 PM

Cantopop stars Miriam Yeung, Leo Ku & The Wynners to perform at Marina Bay Sands

The three concerts will be held between December 2023 and January 2024.

October 18, 2023, 03:18 PM

MFA: All S'poreans in Lebanon should leave as soon as possible

All Singaporeans are also advised to defer travel to Lebanon.

October 18, 2023, 03:09 PM

MacPherson MRT Station staff push commuter on PMA home after he was too tired to move

So sweet.

October 18, 2023, 02:31 PM

Ex-Cheers’ staff, 29, charged with verbally abusing police officer at Lau Pa Sat outlet

He is also charged for publishing the identity of the police officer online.

October 18, 2023, 02:05 PM

Higher school fees for non-S'porean students in govt & govt-aided schools from 2024 to 2026

School fees remain unchanged for students who are Singapore citizens.

October 18, 2023, 01:05 PM

Nintendo pop-up store opening in Jewel Changi Airport in Nov. 2023

The pop-up store will be on the fourth floor of Jewel.

October 18, 2023, 12:46 PM

SMRT Trains charged for technical officer's death in 2020 at Bishan Depot

Court documents cited multiple safety measures the rail operator had allegedly failed to take.

October 18, 2023, 12:42 PM

Female officer completes 65-day SAF Ranger course, first S'porean woman to do so

Respect.

October 18, 2023, 12:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.