Woman, 38, riding pillon, dies in Jurong after motorcycle-tipper truck collision

A motorcycle reportedly collided with a tipper truck at Jurong on Oct. 18, 2023, in the morning.

A 38-year-old woman who was riding as a pillion on the motorcycle passed away.

Collision occurred along Jurong Town Hall Road

According to a notification on the @sgaccident Telegram group, the collision occurred on Jurong Town Hall Road after Jurong East Street 11 and towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

Shin Min Daily News uploaded a photo and a video of the incident, showing two lanes of the three-lane road were closed off due to the collision.

The tipper truck was stationary in the middle lane.

Not far behind it was the motorcycle lying on the outermost lane.

Shin Min reported that police officers on the scene erected a blue tent.

Motorcyclist conveyed to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership they were alerted to the incident at about 7:45am on Oct. 18, 2023.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene and conveyed another person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Straits Times reported that the person pronounced dead at the scene was the woman who was riding as a pillion.

The other is the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, who was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

A man who claimed he witnessed the collision told Shin Min the male motorcyclist appeared to have suffered injuries to his arms and leg.

Police investigations are underway.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News