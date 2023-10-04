Back

Woman, 23, killed in motorcycle accident in Jurong East Central, supposed to be engaged in Dec. 2023

She met her fiancé the night before the accident.

Mothership | October 04, 2023, 12:23 PM

The 23-year-old woman, who died after the motorcycle she was riding got into an accident in Jurong East Central on Sunday morning, Oct. 1, was supposed to get engaged in December.

The deceased woman, Nur Afiah Hisham, had just met her fiancé, Mohamad Fauzan Muhd Mazri, 25, on Saturday evening, and before that, the couple had talked about what they were going to do for their engagement.

The man told Berita Harian a day after the accident: “I had just met her the night before the accident. And a few days earlier, we had a discussion about our engagement.”

He said that they wanted to relay their intentions to get engaged to both of their parents. He added that he thinks that she would have wanted a small ceremony.

The couple got to know each other since 2018 after they met at the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Ang Mo Kio, where they served as youth volunteers.

Afiah was the only daughter and the second of six children in her family.

She got her motorcycle licence in 2020 and was on her way to work at Marina Bay Sands when she met with the accident, her younger brother told the Malay media.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident along Jurong Gateway Road took place at about 10:05am.

The black motorcycle involved in the accident belonged to one of Afiah’s brothers, Berita Harian also reported.

A white helmet was seen beside the motorcycle, which was lying on its side on the road, near a bus stop.

Debris from the vehicle were strewn on the road.

The police said the motorcycle was believed to have skidded.

Afiah was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was buried at around 4pm a day after the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

