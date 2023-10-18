Thai PM Srettha & other Asean leaders meet with Putin at Belt & Road Initiative Forum in Beijing

Asean leaders were in Beijing to attend the 2023 Belt and Road Initiative Forum (BRF), including Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, and Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin, as well as Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong and Cambodia PM Hun Manet.

Travel trouble

The 2023 BRF is the first iteration of the forum since 2019, and involved a collection of world leaders, including the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Putin's international travel has been severely curtailed since the start of the war in Ukraine, partly due to a arrest warrant issued by the International Court of Criminal Justice for war crimes.

He was initially scheduled to attend this years BRICS event in South Africa, but cancelled the trip after it was revealed that South Africa could be obliged to arrest him due to accusations of war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

But his attendance of the BRF has allowed him to incidentally meet with other world leaders, such as Indonesia's Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Jokowi, also in Beijing for the BRF, did not appear to meet as much as he encountered Putin during the BRF's welcome dinner for attending foreign leaders.

Jokowi was one of the first foreign leaders to visit Moscow in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although Jokowi also visited Kyiv in that same trip.

Indonesia has attempted to play peacemaker in Ukraine, even inviting both Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to the G20 meeting that was held in Bali later that year.

A million tourist

While Putin and Jokowi's meeting was brief, Putin had a more substantial meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, appeared far more substantial.

Srettha and Putin sat down for a meeting on the side lines of the BRF, according to the Bangkok Post.

The Bangkok Post also noted that Thailand was not a signatory to the ICC Rome Statute and therefore Putin could visit Thailand without fear of arrest.

Srettha invited Putin to visit Thailand in 2024, and said that he understood that Putin "likes Phuket", implying that a future visit might include the island.

Srettha, in his social media post about the meeting, said that changes made to its visa arrangements meant that Russian tourisst could now spend up to 90 days in the country, up from 30.

The Post said more than a million Russian tourists had visited Thailand so far in 2023.

De-decoupling

Some observers have noted a decreased attendance at the BRF this year, although its cause may be due to the relatively late notice that China's Foreign Ministry gave about the forum's date.

The number of leaders attending each of the past three Belt and Road Forums has fallen steadily since the first one in 2017.

The Diplomat reports that the Foreign Ministry only revealed the date of the BRF on Oct. 12, five days before the forum.

Xi opened the forum by celebrating 10 years of building global infrastructure and energy networks, according to Reuters.

Xi also pushed back against attempts to economically decouple with China, particularly those of the United States and Europe, saying that China stood against "unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, decoupling and supply chain disruption".

This comes on the same day reports circulated that the U.S. administration of Joe Biden will take steps to ban the export of advanced computer chips to China, particular the high end data centre chips made by companies such as Nvidia.

Xi said "our lives will not be better and our development will not be faster if we view the development of others as a threat and economic interdependence as a risk."

But certain Western countries have looked at the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with increasing scepticism, with the government of Italy recently pulling out of the BRI.

