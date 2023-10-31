Mother of South Korean actor who died in Itaewon crush shares grief-filled note on anniversary of tragedy

Warning: This story contains descriptions of harm that might be distressing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

The mother of the late Lee Ji Han wrote an emotional tribute to her son on the anniversary of his death.

Lee, who was an actor, died in the Itaewon crowd crush on Oct. 29, 2022.

He was 24.

Lee's mother wrote on his Instagram account that she has been "fighting with despair" since his passing, and that it must have been "scary and painful" while "waiting for rescue on the cold road".

She also wrote about how she feels "guilty" about not having ran to Itaewon on the day of the incident, because she feels that he "wouldn't have gone to heaven without being rescued on that cold road".

In her post, she also expressed her anger at the South Korean government, as she feels that they "could have made sure that nobody died" on that day.

One year on

Ahead of the tragedy's first anniversary, streaming service Paramount+ released a docuseries, called "Crush" about the tragedy.

The series is currently only available in the U.S..

According to Rolling Stone, "Crush" is largely made up of survivor accounts and amateur footage.

A trailer uploaded on YouTube showed a woman, believed to be a survivor of the crush, saying that someone "held [her] hand and told [her] that he was really sorry and begged [her] to stay alive".

According to Korean forum theqoo, "Crush" ends with a message stating that the South Korean government and the leadership of its police and fire departments declined to be interviewed for the documentary.

