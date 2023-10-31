Back

Mother of South Korean actor who died in Itaewon crush shares grief-filled note on anniversary of tragedy

One year on.

Lee Wei Lin | October 31, 2023, 10:28 PM

Events

Warning: This story contains descriptions of harm that might be distressing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

The mother of the late Lee Ji Han wrote an emotional tribute to her son on the anniversary of his death.

Lee, who was an actor, died in the Itaewon crowd crush on Oct. 29, 2022.

He was 24.

Lee's mother wrote on his Instagram account that she has been "fighting with despair" since his passing, and that it must have been "scary and painful" while "waiting for rescue on the cold road".

She also wrote about how she feels "guilty" about not having ran to Itaewon on the day of the incident, because she feels that he "wouldn't have gone to heaven without being rescued on that cold road".

In her post, she also expressed her anger at the South Korean government, as she feels that they "could have made sure that nobody died" on that day.

One year on

Ahead of the tragedy's first anniversary, streaming service Paramount+ released a docuseries, called "Crush" about the tragedy.

The series is currently only available in the U.S..

According to Rolling Stone, "Crush" is largely made up of survivor accounts and amateur footage.

A trailer uploaded on YouTube showed a woman, believed to be a survivor of the crush, saying that someone "held [her] hand and told [her] that he was really sorry and begged [her] to stay alive".

According to Korean forum theqoo, "Crush" ends with a message stating that the South Korean government and the leadership of its police and fire departments declined to be interviewed for the documentary.

Helplines:

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

Samaritans Of Singapore (SOS) 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top photos from Lee Ji Han's Instagram

HDB reports record deficit of S$5.38b in FY2022, due to higher flat completions & upgrading works

Minister Desmond Lee noted that HDB is spending more to keep housing affordable and accessible.

October 31, 2023, 09:49 PM

S'pore woman, 49, married with 2 children, gets jail for charming younger men into giving her over S$300,000

Her surname is Kwek.

October 31, 2023, 08:50 PM

Yishun flat catches fire on woman's wedding day, her dad, mum & brother rush home

Candles were left burning at the altar, which could have caused the fire.

October 31, 2023, 07:22 PM

PSP calls for protection of Israeli & Palestinian civilians, supports S'pore's stand on 2-state solution

The party condemned violence against innocent civilians.

October 31, 2023, 07:08 PM

Bukit Panjang resident spends S$400 to make 18 'tombstones' for Halloween

He put them on the open grass patch down his block.

October 31, 2023, 06:51 PM

S'porean man, 40, gets jail after giving Australian sex worker S$2 instead of S$700

It's not the first time he ended up in jail for refusing to pay sex workers.

October 31, 2023, 06:49 PM

7 reasons why the new Wifi 7 will upgrade your WiFi to its fullest potential

More connections, more speed, less latency.

October 31, 2023, 05:56 PM

Unemployed man, 32, robbed Pasir Ris minimart staff at knife point after fighting with parents over joblessness

He was sentenced to three years and six months in jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

October 31, 2023, 04:54 PM

No reason for Gaza crisis to affect S'pore-M'sia relations: PMs Lee & Anwar

Anwar also said that the two neighbors' common position was important, as both had voted for a ceasefire, as well as calling for more humanitarian assistance.

October 31, 2023, 04:29 PM

SIA & Scoot resuming flights from S'pore to Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shenzhen & Xiamen from Nov. 26

SIA will resume flights to Chengdu, Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Xiamen, whereas Scoot will relaunch flights to Changsha.

October 31, 2023, 03:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.