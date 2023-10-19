Back

Is a burning smell a good sign of haze situation?

Short answer is no.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 19, 2023, 11:31 PM

If you notice a "burning" smell in the air these days, it may not necessarily be true that the air quality has worsened.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the smell is usually, but not always, accompanied by an increase in the 1-hour PM 2.5 concentration readings or Pollution Standard Index (PSI).

Burning smell doesn't mean transboundary haze has worsened

So what is the source of such a burning smell?

Vegetation and peatland fires generate a mixture of gases which cause an acrid burning smell and smoke particles.

Gases that contribute to the smell are different from the air pollutants monitored for air quality.

Air pollutants that NEA monitors with a network of air monitoring sensors are concentration levels of particulate matter (PM10), fine particulate matter (PM2.5), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3), and carbon monoxide (CO). The concentrations are then used to compute the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) over a rolling 24-hour period.

PM2.5 is the predominant pollutant during periods of transboundary haze and it is published on an hourly basis.

Furthermore, a burning smell can come from occurrence of fires in Singapore, and it is not necessarily due to transboundary haze.

If your nose picks up the burning smell at night, it could be due to the fact that the air pollutants are not diluted and dispersed quickly due to weaker winds.

Cooler temperatures at night can also restrict the pollutants from dispersing upwards, as compared to day time.

Read more about how Singapore manages haze situation here.

