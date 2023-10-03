Back

Sharp increase in number of students vaping from fewer than 50 in 2020 to 800 in 2022: MOE

The government is concerned about the vaping situation, not just among students, but the wider community.

Hannah Martens | October 03, 2023, 06:59 PM

Despite vaping being illegal in Singapore, there has been an increase in the number of students from schools or institutes of higher learning (IHLs) referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In parliament on Oct. 3, 2023, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman shared that the number increased from fewer than 50 in 2020 to about 800 in 2022.

"The Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Health (MOH), HSA, and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) are concerned about the vaping situation, not just among students, but the wider community," Maliki added.

He also shared that the HSA and schools have stepped up checks in recent years, but it is likely under detection.

MOE is working with others to strengthen detection

Maliki stated that MOE is working with MOH, HSA and HPB to strengthen detection, enforcement and education.

In addition to enforcement checks, schools and IHLs have stepped up preventive education to convey the harmful effects of vaping on one's health.

He implored the cooperation of families and the wider community to reinforce "these messages strongly to stem this worrying trend".

Will allocate more resources when necessary

Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament Joan Pereira asked whether more resources, like technology, teaching tools or manpower, should be available to assist schools in addressing the issue of vaping among youths.

Maliki replied, "I think certainly, where necessary, we will allocate the necessary resources to improve our effort at reaching out to the students."

Currently, messages against smoking and vaping are imbued into the school's curriculum.

"So we are doing, at this point in time, what we can reach out to the students. They know vaping, for example, is an illegal activity. They know the harmful effects of it not just onto their body, but the fact that they are doing illegal activities," Maliki said. "We engage parents in the first instance to try to help, but we will do more necessary to increase our effort."

The purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000.

