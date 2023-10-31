HDB reports record deficit of S$5.38b in FY2022, due to higher flat completions & upgrading works

Housing Development Board (HDB) recorded a deficit of S$5.38 billion for the 2022 financial year, from April 2022 to March 2023.

This was largely driven by a higher number of flat completions, coupled with increased development costs and the costs of upgrading old flats.

This is an increase of S$1.03 billion, which is 23 per cent more than the S$4.367 billion deficit incurred in the previous financial year.

Increased development costs for HDB projects, more flats sold

Close to 90 per cent of this deficit — a sum of S$4.68 billion — falls under the segment of home ownership.

This includes the expected loss of flats built, a gross loss on the sale of subsidised flats, as well as the disbursement of CPF housing grants, according to the housing authority's annual report.

There were 22 per cent more losses on this front in FY2022, where a deficit of S$3.85 billion was incurred.

A large portion of this is due to the higher losses incurred from the development of new HDB projects. HDB incurs losses as the money they collect from house buyers is less than the total development costs of Build-To-Order flats and housing grants disbursed.

In FY2022, HDB estimated S$4.022 billion of foreseeable losses for its new housing projects, a sharp increase from S$2.923 billion the previous financial year.

The report noted that higher tender prices were partly to blame, and were in turn influenced by market uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, supply chain disruptions, as well as increasing labour and material costs.

HDB also explained that it incurred higher losses from the sale of flats, amounting to S$1.2 billion in FY2022, due to the higher number of flat sales.

Buyers of 18,478 units collected their keys in FY2022, as compared to 13,506 the previous financial year.

On the other hand, the total amount of CPF housing grants given out dropped to S$686 million from S$849 million the year before. These are disbursed to buyers of HDB resale flats and executive condominiums.

This was due to a drop in resale transaction to 27,900 in FY2022 from 30,400.

Higher expenditure on flat, estate upgrading works

HDB also noted that S$558 million was spent on flat upgrading projects, an increase from S$392 million in FY2021.

A large part of the increased expenditure was due to the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) for older flats.

Construction works on the HIP was ramped up in FY2022, as Singapore saw an easing of Covid-19 pandemic measures.

Under this scheme, 33,704 flats were upgraded in the 2022 financial year.

More than half of residents whose flats underwent HIP also opted to install elderly-friendly fittings at subsidised rates under the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) programme.

More than 108,000 households have submitted applications to make their homes more senior-friendly since the launch of EASE in 2012, HDB noted.

Additionally, another S$432 million was spent on upgrading electrical infrastructure in public housing estates, management of facilities such as car parks, as well as planning and building administration.

The report added that these electrical supply upgrading works were expedited in the past year.

HDB spending more to keep housing affordable and accessible: Desmond Lee

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee noted that the government had increased its expenditure in FY2022 in a bid to keep public housing affordable and accessible, in a Facebook post on Oct. 31.

Lee noted that in the past financial year, the HDB handed over the largest number of new housing units to buyers in the last five years, with increased housing subsidies and grants.

Some of the subsidies and grants are for new flats in central locations, which receive additional government subsidies under the Prime Location Public Housing model to keep them affordable and inclusive for a wider range of Singaporeans, Lee wrote.

He added that HDB had also largely absorbed the increases in construction costs due to supply chain uncertainty, labour shortage and higher material costs.

"While we are spending more to keep housing affordable and accessible, we will do so prudently in a sustainable and fair way, to deliver on the commitment to support Singaporeans both today and tomorrow in their home ownership journeys," Lee concluded in his post.

Top image from Desmond Lee / Facebook.