Hazy conditions of high-moderate to low-unhealthy PSI range expected on Oct. 8, 2023. Here's what to do.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said the hazy conditions in Singapore on Oct. 7, 2023 are expected to continue to Oct. 8, 2023.

Haze in Singapore

On Oct. 7, 2023, PSI levels in Singapore reached the "unhealthy" range for the first time in the four years since September 2019.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the eastern region of Singapore entered the "unhealthy" range at 7am on Oct. 7, the NEA wrote in its same day news release.

What is PSI and PM2.5?

The PSI is a 24-hour average of the concentration levels of six pollutants.

PM2.5, which is the main air pollutant during the haze season, measures the amount of airborne fine particles that are 2.5 microns or smaller.

NEA said the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings are a good indicator of the current air quality and can be used for immediate outdoor activities.

On the other hand, the 24-hour PSI should be used when planning for next-day outdoor activities.

Conditions increasingly hazy on Oct. 7, 2023

The air quality is considered "unhealthy" if the PSI level falls within the 101 to 200 range, "very unhealthy" if the PSI is between 201 to 300, and "hazardous" if above 301.

The PSI level for the eastern region of Singapore was above 100 in the "unhealthy" range at 7am on Oct. 7, 2023 morning.

The central region entered the unhealthy range at 11am, followed by the southern region sometime past 12pm.

The PSI levels for all three regions continued to climb for the rest of Oct. 7.

As of the time of writing, the PSI at these three regions are still above 100 and in the "unhealthy" range.

The PSI reading remains the highest at 123 in the eastern region of Singapore, followed by the central and the southern region.

Haze to persist on Oct. 8, 2023

NEA wrote that the Oct. 7, 2023 hazy conditions are expected to spill over to Oct. 8, 2023, due to the lighter winds.

The PSI for Singapore is forecast to be in the high-end of the "moderate" range — between 50 to 100 — to the low-end of the "unhealthy" range for the next 24 hours.

However, there is some good news.

NEA said some showers and a favourable change in wind direction can be expected towards Monday, which may lead to some improvement in the haze situation.

What should you do if the PSI is in the "unhealthy" range?

The public is advised to monitor the PM2.5 and 24-hour PSI accordingly on www.haze.gov.sg.

NEA will also be issuing daily haze advisories starting Oct. 7, 2023.

In the meantime, individuals can reduce outdoor activities and physical exertion to limit the ill effects from haze exposure, according to the advisory by the NEA Haze Task Force (HTF).

They can also drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Those with chronic heart and lung conditions should ensure that medications are on hand and readily accessible.

Vulnerable persons, especially the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with chronic heart and lung conditions, who develop symptoms or feel unwell, should seek medical attention promptly.

Need to wear N95 or not?

TL;DR: No.

N95 masks are not required for short exposure, like commuting from home to school or work, or in an indoor environment.

In general, a healthy individual who has to be outdoors for several hours may wear an N95 mask to reduce exposure when the PSI is above 300 and in the hazardous range.

That said, the elderly, pregnant women and those with severe lung or heart problems who have difficulty breathing at rest or on exertion should consult their doctors on whether they should use the N95 mask.

For more info on what to do and the measures being taken, click here.

The HTF will continue to monitor the situation closely to minimise the impact of haze on the public and provide further advisories should the haze situation deteriorate, including whether the public should wear masks.

Singapore has enough masks should haze worsen

Should the haze worsen in Singapore, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Oct. 7, 2023 that she believes there is sufficient stock of masks

Fu added that Singapore will acquire more masks, if necessary, according to CNA.

