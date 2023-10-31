Guinness World Records to investigate if Bobi, who died at 31, was really world's oldest dog

Back

The average life expectancy of his breed is 12 to 14 years.

Daniel Seow | October 31, 2023, 10:46 AM

WhatsappFollowing the death of beloved Portuguese mastiff Bobi at the age of 31, Guinness World Records is looking into claims that the dog might not have actually lived to that age.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejois — a breed of livestock guardian dogs from Portugal — reportedly lived till the age of 31 years and 163 days old.

That made it the oldest dog ever recorded in history, according to the Guinness World Records.

Vets question Bobi's reported age

However, doubts have since been raised about the authenticity of that claim.

According to The Guardian, the veterinary community has raised doubts about Bobi's reported age, given that he happened to live far beyond the average age of a dog.

Bobi's breed has a life expectancy of about 12 to 14 years.

Danny Chambers, a vet and council member of the UK-based Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, shared that none of his colleagues believe Bobi was actually 31 years old.

“This is the equivalent of a human to living to over 200 years old which, given our current medical capabilities, is completely implausible," Chambers said.

“We are a science-based profession, so for the Guinness Book of Records to maintain their credibility and authority in the eyes of the veterinary profession, they really need to publish some irrefutable evidence,” the vet added.

Doubters also asserted that online images of Bobi in 1999 showed he had different coloured paws to the dog that passed away in Portugal on Oct. 21, The Guardian reported.

Age was self-certified by the owner: Vets

In 1992, Bobi's age was registered with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, who have confirmed Bobi’s birth date.

However, vets pointed out that these are usually validated by the owners themselves.

They added that Bobi's precise age also could not be determined from genetic testing.

Amid the controversy, Guinness World Records has stated that it is aware of the questions about Bobi's age and is looking into them, according to The Guardian.

How could Bobi have lived till that age?

In February, Bobi beat out the previous record-holder, an Australian cattle dog named Bluey, who lived to the age of 29 years and five months.

In a previous interview with Guinness World Records, Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, cited the "calm, peaceful environment" Bobi lived in as a secret to his long life.

The Portuguese doggo spent his entire life living with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros in Portugal.

He was free to roam the surrounding forests and farmland area, without needing to be leashed.

He was also fed human food, another factor cited by Costa for his longevity.

According to his family, Bobi also came from a lineage of canines who lived long lives.

His mother reportedly lived to the age of 18, while another of the family's dogs was 22 when it died.

Top image from Canva / Guinness World Records.

