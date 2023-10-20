Current geopolitical situation not helpful to global climate action, international cooperation critical: Grace Fu

The current geopolitical situation has reinforced the need for international support for climate action.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu also urged the private sector to step up to support innovation and technological advances to curb climate change.

Recent events around the world not helpful towards making progress in climate efforts

Fu was speaking at an Oct. 15 panel discussion during The Conscious Festival, an event organised by Green is the New Black, a lifestyle media and events platform with a focus on sustainability.

Fu shared that when it comes to global action, she describes it as taking "two steps forward, one step back".

Recent events around the world, such as the Israel-Hamas crisis and the Ukraine war, are not helpful towards global efforts to tackle climate change.

Such conflicts result in prices of commodities such as fertilisers increasing, and have impacted industries like cattle ranching.

Furthermore, some governments' fiscal positions have already taken a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"You can see that political pressures around the world, particularly with inflation, [are] hurting ordinary folks on a day to day basis," Fu said, adding that in some regions, people struggle to eat three meals a day.

With these imminent struggles, "there's very little appetite" for people in these areas to solve problems related to climate change.

Importance of the private sector

International support for climate action has become even more important now, Fu emphasised.

Fu believes the private sector, including the "corporates and industry leaders", can step up given the current situation around the world.

In order to do so, investors need to be more discerning and reporting becomes important for them to make decisions.

She cited City Developments Limited's (CDL) annual sustainability reporting, which helps investors and stakeholders become more discerning when it comes to climate action and preparedness.

"That's exactly where we need to go," Fu said.

Fu also highlighted the risks companies face from climate change, and emphasised the need for companies and investors "to be serious about de-risking" and taking actions to be more sustainable.

Cooperation needed

At the global level, Fu said "there are still discussions ongoing", and that Singapore would "push as much as we can".

However, due to the current geopolitical situation, there are a lot more trade frictions.

"The world has benefited from cooperation," Fu said.

She gave the example of solar panels which have become commercially viable within two decades.

Fu added:

"So we need cooperation like this where there's innovation or technology coupled with expansion of capacities in manufacturing in parts of U.S. and parts of Korea and parts of China for example, that cooperation has really broadened the scale of production and really drive down unit costs. We need that to happen in many many areas. We need to fight against protectionist trade policies. We need to fight against policies that seem to be using environment as a reason but really [are] very protectionist. And we really need to have international cooperation of the law, R&D, along with technology."

Top photo from Green is the New Black