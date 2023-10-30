Answer 10 MCQs about Grab & stand to win up to S$10,000 worth of prizes

Grab has come up with a quiz to test Singaporeans on how well they know the Grab app.

The fastest scorer with a perfect score can stand a chance to win up to six months worth of GrabFood vouchers.

350 lucky participants will also receive S$15 GrabFood vouchers just for participating.

I personally tried the quiz myself and got nine out of 10 questions correct in 59.61 seconds.

I’d give the difficulty level of the quiz a five out of 10 because most of the questions are pretty intuitive and frequent Grab users should have no problems in answering them.

By means of not gatekeeping, here are some questions I got:

What shortcut functions can be found in your Grab app? How many different ride options are there in your Grab app in Singapore? Si Si frequently orders from a Grab merchant near her workplace. She chooses the "Order Again" feature in her Grab app to place her orders easily. Where can this feature be found?

If you need a hint, drop a direct message (DM) to Grab on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #Grab10kQuiz and get some help from their chatbot.

Here are the consolation and lucky draw prizes up for grab:

1st prize: 6 months free GrabFood

2nd prize: 3 months free GrabFood

3rd prize: 1 month free GrabFood

4th to 50th prize: S$50 GrabFood voucher

350 lucky draw participation prizes: S$15 GrabFood voucher

All the best and may the most deserving player win.

