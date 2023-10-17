Got7's Mark Tuan at ION Orchard on Oct. 21 for YSL Beauty event

Got7's Mark Tuan will be in Singapore to attend a YSL Beauty event on Oct. 21.
The singer was in Paris last month for the brand's fashion week show.
During his visit to Singapore, he will be at the YSL Beauty ION Orchard Boutique to celebrate its reopening.
Tuan is currently based in Los Angeles, and is slated to release his single, "Fallin'", on Oct. 27.
He will be attending his Got7 bandmate BamBam's Thailand concerts as a guest on Oct. 28 and 29.
Event details
Where: YSL Beauty ION Orchard Boutique, 2 Orchard Turn #B2-33, Singapore 238801
When: From 7pm, Oct. 21, 2023
Top photos from Mark Tuan's Instagram
