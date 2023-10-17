Back

Got7's Mark Tuan at ION Orchard on Oct. 21 for YSL Beauty event

Town might be extra crowded this Saturday.

Lee Wei Lin | October 17, 2023, 11:03 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Got7's Mark Tuan will be in Singapore to attend a YSL Beauty event on Oct. 21.

The singer was in Paris last month for the brand's fashion week show.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Tuan (@marktuan)

During his visit to Singapore, he will be at the YSL Beauty ION Orchard Boutique to celebrate its reopening.

Tuan is currently based in Los Angeles, and is slated to release his single, "Fallin'", on Oct. 27.

He will be attending his Got7 bandmate BamBam's Thailand concerts as a guest on Oct. 28 and 29.

Event details

Where: YSL Beauty ION Orchard Boutique, 2 Orchard Turn #B2-33, Singapore 238801

When: From 7pm, Oct. 21, 2023

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Mark Tuan's Instagram

4 Porsche cars cut queue at Tuas Second Link to enter S'pore, later made to U-turn to JB

The four Singapore-registered cars managed to squeeze into the queue.

October 17, 2023, 06:46 AM

IKEA Alexandra has 'photobooth' with prints from S$0.50

Fun.

October 16, 2023, 09:52 PM

Yacht, on sale for more than S$21.2 million, linked to 2 accused in S$2.8 billion money laundering case

Luxury on water.

October 16, 2023, 08:45 PM

Biden calls for humanitarian aid into Gaza & path to Palestine state, but emphasises Hamas needs to be eliminated

Negotiations are ongoing for aid to enter Gaza.

October 16, 2023, 08:17 PM

Our mission is to make S'pore last a very long time, as compared to S'pore, Michigan: Lawrence Wong

Wong also said that Singapore is neither pro-China nor pro-America, but pro-Singapore.

October 16, 2023, 07:42 PM

Japanese monk, 44, started making pop music to escape Buddhism, now holds concerts in S'pore & worldwide

Who says Buddhism must be boring?

October 16, 2023, 07:10 PM

3rd fire in a month: Football field-sized fire breaks out at Lim Chu Kang cemetery

Two fires broke out at Pasir Ris and Tampines earlier in October 2023.

October 16, 2023, 07:02 PM

Hamas responsible for 'abhorrent acts of terror', Israel must do utmost to protect civilians' safety & security: MFA

Singapore's MFA spokesperson called a negotiated two-state solution as the only viable path for a 'durable, just, & comprehensive resolution'.

October 16, 2023, 06:42 PM

Girl math: With foodpanda’s 50% off dine-in, it means 1 person basically eats for free

delulu is not the only solulu.

October 16, 2023, 06:28 PM

More showers expected in S'pore in 2nd half of Oct. 2023, daily max. temperature of 33-34°C likely

Rain, wash away my sorrow, take away my pain.

October 16, 2023, 06:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.