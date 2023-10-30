Back

Glass bridge in Indonesia shatters, tourist falls 10m & dies

Another tourist who fell sustained minor injuries.

Ashley Tan | October 30, 2023, 03:30 PM

One tourist died and three others were injured after a glass bridge attraction in Central Java, Indonesia, shattered on Oct. 25.

The Geong is a popular tourist attraction featuring a glass bridge suspended 10m above the ground, located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest.

The Jakarta Post reported that the bridge gave way when 11 tourists from the neighbouring Cilacap regency in Indonesia were on it.

Two tourists fell to the ground, while another two managed to cling onto the bridge's frame.

One of the two who fell to the ground was pronounced dead soon after, while the other tourist who fell only sustained minor injuries.

Photo from Reddit

Photo from Reddit

Did not meet safety standards

The tourist attraction officially began operations in April 2023.

Eko Purnomo, chairman of the Limpakuwus Pine Forest Cooperative, had previously reached out to the manager of The Geong for a safety evaluation soon after it opened.

Purnomo was compelled to do so after netizens raised concerns about the safety standards of the attraction, reported The Jakarta Post.

However, the manager of The Geong did not attend the meeting with Purnomo, and instead sent a representative.

Police investigations after the tragic accident found that the glass flooring of the bridge only measured 1.2cm in thickness.

According to The Jakarta Post on Oct. 27, it was found that the bridge did not meet safety standards — it was not properly maintained and there was no safety testing conducted.

There were also no safety nets around the bridge, nor were there warnings signs and safety instructions.

It was also found that ticket attendants at The Geong lacked knowledge on safety procedures.

"The workers who conducted the testing lacked expertise in construction. They relied on their experience in the tourism industry," said Agus Supriadi, head of the criminal investigation unit at the Banyumas City Police.

The Limpakuwus Pine Forest tourist area is currently closed for an undetermined period for the investigation.

Top photo from Reddit

