Gen Z canteen stall owner closes shop due to insufficient earnings, will host donation drive with free meals for needy

A 23-year-old canteen stall owner will be closing shop and giving away his remaining stocks for free.

Reuben Koh, who runs a Thai food stall at St Andrew's Junior College, said that he will be closing down due to financial reasons after about nine months of operation.

Not earning enough

According to Koh, despite having achieved "a certain level of success", his earnings have nevertheless been insufficient.

This is particularly because his living expenses are "higher than an average 23 year old".

Due to a poor relationship with his parents, he is currently renting a place to stay, he explained.

The ex-culinary student had opened the stall shortly after completing an eight-month sentence at the Reformative Training Centre (RTC).

"I had a lot of offences," he said. "I used to fight a lot...because I didn't have parents to care. So I just [didn't] care about my life."

While he began his F&B career working at restaurants, he opened the canteen stall in hopes of one day owning his own cafe or bistro, he shared.

Unfortunately, despite having taken several measures to make the stall sustainable, he continues to live "pay cheque to pay cheque" due to inadequate footfall (his customers are limited to people who attend and work in the school), and his own living expenses.

"I’m quite reluctant. Honestly; I don’t want to close down," he told Mothership.

"It’s something I’ve worked really hard for and put a lot of effort and time into, and a lot of ridiculous things done like building my own door and DIYing stuff. But financially, it doesn’t bode well for me. Could be that I’m not great at managing expenses, could be that I’m picky about the quality of my food, coupled with the pricing rules of schools that have made my revenue less throughout. But regardless of reasons, it doesn’t make sense for me to continue the stall. The burnout and the stress has been increasing throughout the months, and so I’ve decided to close."

He added in an Instagram post on Oct. 17:

"The dream will still be a dream. But for now, it's most likely time to return to the kitchen workforce, wherever that may be, that will take me."

Next steps

As he still has ingredients left, he will be cooking up the remainder and serving them for free "for anyone that needs [it]".

"It's not anything crazy, but I just don't don’t want to throw away perfectly good food, and if I can help others I would like to," he said.

He added that the meals will likely be a "simple rendition of minced meat, cabbage, and rice".

In the meantime, he is searching for a more stable job — most likely in a restaurant, although he is also interested in producing food-related content on a website.

"I need to find something stable, start saving up for future big ticket items and whatnot," he explained.

Free food for needy

Here are the details of his food donation drive:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Time: 5.30pm - 9pm

Location: Compassvale, 211D.

For details of collection, check out his Instagram page.

Top image via Reuben Koh