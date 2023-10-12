Back

S'pore woman messages foodpanda delivery guy to help catch cockroach at her home

"Really damn heng," she said.

Khine Zin Htet | October 12, 2023, 08:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman in Singapore stepped out into her living room in the middle of the night and discovered a "big black thing" on the floor that gave her a bad feeling.

She quickly wore her spectacles and realised, to her horror, that the thing in question was, in fact, a huge cockroach.

She recounted her ordeal in a Tiktok video.

Photo via @germainlce on Tiktok

Deliveryman to the rescue

Realising that no one was home, the woman was at a loss on how to deal with the "huge ass" cockroach.

The "desperate" woman then remembered that she had an ongoing foodpanda order and decided to ask her deliveryman for help.

Photo via @germainlce on Tiktok

She explained in the video that she has never requested extra favours when ordering food but that "desperate measures were needed" in this case.

The rider was befittingly confused, replying "huh" and "where" to her text.

Photo via @germainlce on Tiktok

Despite his confusion, the rider named "Desmond" immediately got into action when he arrived at the woman's house.

He rejected the "expired Baygon" she provided and instead used his hands and tissue to catch the cockroach hiding behind her hamster's cage.

According to the video, Desmond was not scared of cockroaches — even if they can fly.

"Really damn heng," the woman wrote.

Photo via @germainlce on Tiktok

Thanking the deliveryman

The helpful rider even went a step further by helping throw her rubbish bag away.

The woman said she wanted to give him a tip after he left but could not do so on the app as the order had been completed.

Photo via @germainlce on Tiktok

She reached out to foodpanda's customer service to check if there were other ways she could tip the rider but was ultimately unable to do so.

Nonetheless, she thanked him in the video for his efficiency, writing:

"You and your family and your descendants will be blessed."

Comments

Commenters on the video expressed their awe with the helpful foodpanda rider, calling him "husband material".

Screenshot via Tiktok

Some even joked about a possible meet cute between the woman and the rider.

Screenshot via @germainlce on Tiktok

Another commenter suggested using the Quest app if the delivery rider cannot come to her rescue.

Quest is an app where one can hire another to run an errand.

Screenshot via @germainlce on Tiktok

Top photos via @germainlce on Tiktok 

Toa Payoh accident: Driver 84, who allegedly hit & killed 2 of his friends, 76 & 83, on the way to JB together

The four men were good friends.

October 12, 2023, 08:18 PM

Scoot plane flying to Perth forced to return to S'pore after bomb threat

The plane departed Singapore at 4:11pm before turning back about one hour into the flight.

October 12, 2023, 07:54 PM

Jin Yinji's husband of 51 years dies in his 80s

RIP.

October 12, 2023, 07:49 PM

Soup is the perfect lunch item for young working S’poreans. Don’t @ me.

Move over, caifan.

October 12, 2023, 07:40 PM

Forget Bangkok & Tokyo. These underrated cities are perfect for a spontaneous holiday.

Brb, checking flights now.

October 12, 2023, 06:56 PM

Woman reportedly ‘abusive’ towards nurse after allegedly waiting 3 hours at SGH A&E, police involved

Videos of the woman arguing with a plainclothes police officer were uploaded onto TikTok.

October 12, 2023, 06:51 PM

PM Lee writes condolence letter to Israel PM Netanyahu, S'pore strongly condemns the attacks & murder, abduction of civilians

Minister Shanmugam also spoke on the security situation, and warned against espousing violence.

October 12, 2023, 06:32 PM

S'pore mustn't let external events affect our racial & religious peace: Shanmugam on Israel-Hamas conflict

Shanmugam added that Singapore is taking "additional measures" to improve its security.

October 12, 2023, 06:25 PM

Can bubble wrap be recycled? Here’s how to make the most of your online shopping packages.

Your 10.10 shopping experience can be a 10/10 for the environment too.

October 12, 2023, 05:58 PM

Egypt reportedly rejects safe corridor for refugees fleeing Gaza, but in talks to provide humanitarian aid

The Egypt-Gaza border is the only land border in the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel.

October 12, 2023, 05:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.