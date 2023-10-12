S'pore woman messages foodpanda delivery guy to help catch cockroach at her home

A woman in Singapore stepped out into her living room in the middle of the night and discovered a "big black thing" on the floor that gave her a bad feeling.

She quickly wore her spectacles and realised, to her horror, that the thing in question was, in fact, a huge cockroach.

She recounted her ordeal in a Tiktok video.

Deliveryman to the rescue

Realising that no one was home, the woman was at a loss on how to deal with the "huge ass" cockroach.

The "desperate" woman then remembered that she had an ongoing foodpanda order and decided to ask her deliveryman for help.

She explained in the video that she has never requested extra favours when ordering food but that "desperate measures were needed" in this case.

The rider was befittingly confused, replying "huh" and "where" to her text.

Despite his confusion, the rider named "Desmond" immediately got into action when he arrived at the woman's house.

He rejected the "expired Baygon" she provided and instead used his hands and tissue to catch the cockroach hiding behind her hamster's cage.

According to the video, Desmond was not scared of cockroaches — even if they can fly.

"Really damn heng," the woman wrote.

Thanking the deliveryman

The helpful rider even went a step further by helping throw her rubbish bag away.

The woman said she wanted to give him a tip after he left but could not do so on the app as the order had been completed.

She reached out to foodpanda's customer service to check if there were other ways she could tip the rider but was ultimately unable to do so.

Nonetheless, she thanked him in the video for his efficiency, writing:

"You and your family and your descendants will be blessed."

Comments

Commenters on the video expressed their awe with the helpful foodpanda rider, calling him "husband material".

Some even joked about a possible meet cute between the woman and the rider.

Another commenter suggested using the Quest app if the delivery rider cannot come to her rescue.

Quest is an app where one can hire another to run an errand.

Top photos via @germainlce on Tiktok