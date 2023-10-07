Firsthand: S’porean athlete, 21, explains why shelving studies after O-Levels & enlisting was the right career move

Firsthand is a new content pillar by Mothership, featuring in-depth articles and videos about people in Singapore and their stories.

"I was the first one (for table tennis),” Pang Koen, the 21-year-old national table tennis player said confidently about his decision to enlist in the National Service after secondary school.

It was a move that many of his peers didn’t make as they chose to further their education, but Pang had done so to facilitate his pursuit of a career as a full-time athlete.

So what made the then-17-year-old so sure that it was the right move?

To find out, I visited the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) in Toa Payoh where 10 athletes were hard at work training for their upcoming competitions.

Five tables were lined up in the well-lit space, and on each was a pair intensely batting the ball back and forth.

Everyone had a similar form, at least from this amateur’s point of view; knees slightly bent, back arched down with a ball in their palm and their paddle ready to serve.

Paddlers released the ball and smacked it before it touched the table. In the process many let out a grunt — some of them a full-blown scream — before shuffling and planting their feet on the hardwood ground.

It was quite an intimidating soundscape.

“Ahhh,” Pang shouted, having swung for the ball and missed. It bounced on the floor and hit the barricade surrounding their training ground.

He looked down at his paddle, looking slightly annoyed by his misreading of the spin of the ball. The next moment, he laughed it off, flicked his wrists for practice, took another ball, and returned to the table with laser-eyed focus.

Intense training since he was nine

In his retelling, Pang was drawn to the sport the moment he picked up the paddle.

He was five when his mother and older brothers, who played table tennis recreationally and in school, asked him to join them at the tables at their condominium one day.

“I went to play there, kind of had fun, so I continued in primary school,” Pang said, recalling the start of his 15-year journey.

It might not have seemed like a big life decision; he was just a kid playing the sport “for fun”, not taking it too seriously.

He probably didn’t even think about how he was actually pretty good at it but soon he was spotted and asked to trial for the National Youth Training Squad at the age of nine.

There, he had an early taste of life as an athlete.

“My parents will send me to STTA. From 2pm to 4pm, [we would] train, then there’ll be a dinner break, then [there would be another training session from] 7pm to 9pm,” he said, recalling his schedule as a primary school-aged paddler.

This further propelled his table tennis journey forward, creating a pathway that led him to join the Singapore Sports School when he was 13.

There, the table tennis team trained from 9am until noon when they would break for lunch.

Training then resumed from 1:30pm to 4:30pm before the teens washed up and got ready for their classes from 5pm to 9pm.

I thought his schedule was intense. I mean, what about hanging out with friends? Would he have time for that?

But Pang didn’t think much about it. In fact, he appreciated the intensity, adding that his table tennis buddies in other schools didn’t have teachers who quite understood how important training was.

Still, surrounded as he was by athletes on a similar path with similar routines, it was surprising to hear that Pang was the first one among his peers to put his studies aside to train full-time after taking his O-Level examinations in 2018.

The decision to do it full-time after NS

At the time, he was aware that other national players such as badminton star Loh Kean Yew had dropped out of school to enlist first, but no one he knew in table tennis had done so.

Like many students his age, Pang considered moving on to tertiary education right after secondary school. In fact, he took a gap year in 2019 in hopes of figuring out what he wanted to study in polytechnic.

But it turned out to be a life-changing year for his sporting career.

In September 2019, he became the first Singaporean to reach the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) U18 World Rank No. 1.

He also made his South East Asian Games (SEA Games) debut at the 2019 competition in the Philippines, and came away with two medals: Gold in the Men's Singles and a Silver in the Men's Doubles.

These achievements convinced him that it would be worthwhile to put all his eggs into his athletic career.

It seems the decision made sense to his parents too — Pang recalled that it wasn’t hard to convince them of his decision to put his education aside to enlist ahead of his peers.

Even while serving, Pang would still train with the national team on his weekends off while the rest of his army mates were resting at home.

But it paid off as he brought home two bronzes and a gold medal at the 2021 SEA Games.

Yet it still was important to Pang not to fall behind in his training and this played a part in helping him decide to enlist before his tertiary studies:

“If I go to poly first, I’ll go into the army (when I am) 23 or 24. I’m scared it’d be harder to come back.”

Two years in NS is typically viewed as a snag to one's sporting career.

Faced with this predicament, Pang had to shift things around.

If he’d gone to school first, he would have to train around the clock and wouldn’t have been able to commit as much as he could as a full-time athlete. Just like he faced in NS, with only the weekends to catch up.

Full-time table tennis players train six days a week, with two half days on Wednesday and Saturday.

The other days start at 9:30am to 12:30pm and again at 4:30pm to 7pm.

Imagine the sessions he’d miss if he took an alternate route.

Pang did say that some of his teammates, who are in university or junior college, often missed training which gave me the impression that he was pretty pessimistic about school.

But he clarified that he did want to study and will be starting a part-time business diploma — jointly offered by Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore Sports School — in a couple of months, when the competition period is less intense.

“Studies [are] easier when you're young but you can still do it when you’re older. [For] sports, it's almost impossible to do,” the full-time athlete said.

To him, school was never going to be off the table, it only took a back seat.

But when I asked why many of his peers didn’t prioritise their sporting careers like he did, he responded candidly: “The sports scene doesn’t pay enough I feel.”

The career he signed up for

National players are given an allowance, but they also rely on winnings and money they get playing for overseas leagues to make do, Pang said.

While athletes can also earn from brand sponsorships, the relatively small table tennis scene makes it harder for players to secure a deal.

This means he has to constantly travel to compete and earn.

When we spoke, Pang had just completed the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea and before heading to the Hangchon Academy in Daejeon until Sep.18 before proceeding to the Asian Games.

However, whenever he’s back home, his days are spent at STTA’s training ground, whether it was training, resting in the facility, or grabbing lunch in the area before heading home at night.

But that doesn’t matter all too much to young Pang.

Since his decision to enlist early, he’s brought home multiple medals from 2021 to this year.

Most recently, he clinched gold in the Men’s team and Men’s doubles in the 2023 SEA Games.

Again, I went back to the question of how he was so sure about choosing this path and Pang admitted that he likes the feeling of winning, the interest in the sport and the results.

And then he gave me an anecdote that — to me — perfectly encapsulates his thought process.

Before each match, he thinks through the “worst case and best case scenarios that can happen during the match”, to ensure he’s mentally prepared for anything.

I thought of how this might apply to his pivotal decision:

Worst case of enlisting before school: Getting injured and having to stop playing.

Best case of enlisting before school: Getting a headstart on his full-time career.

And of course, his achievements since 2019 and feeling good about them are just huge plusses throughout his journey.

From the outside looking in, it might be tempting to see his decisions as imprudent — short-term thinking when conventional wisdom tells us that it's very hard to earn a good living off “playing sports”.

Even after speaking to him, I still wondered if Pang had made good life choices or if he would’ve been better off sticking to a more worn path, the kind trodden by his peers and teammates.

Yet, in the end, I suppose, it's for each individual to determine what they’ll do with the lot they’ve been given.

Today, Pang is currently ranked second in Singapore and 112nd in the world.

It's hard to argue that his gutsy move to defer studies in lieu of his career hasn’t paid off thus far.

