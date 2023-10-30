F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024 early bird tickets sold out, general tickets sale begins Nov. 1, 2023

Early bird tickets for the 2024 Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix have sold out a month ahead of the end of the sale.

Thus, Singapore GP, the company managing the event, announced on Oct. 30 that it will start selling regular-priced tickets on Nov. 1, 2023, at 10am to "meet the phenomenal demand".

Tickets can be purchased through the website and authorised ticketing partners.

The early bird prices went on sale on Sep. 26, 2023, and it was meant to end on Nov. 30, 2023.

All tickets to F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 will provide access to the concerts at Padang Stage.

Tickets for single-day tickets are priced at S$128.

Tickets for a three-day pass are priced at S$348.

The F1 Academy will also debut as a support race in the 2024 event.

In addition, the Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the one of seven circuits hosting the all-female racing category launched in 2023.

All ten Formula 1 teams who will each provide a driver to the series and have their livery on one car.

Images via Singapore Grand Prix/Facebook