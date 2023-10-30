Back

F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024 early bird tickets sold out, general tickets sale begins Nov. 1, 2023

Vroom vroom.

Hannah Martens | October 30, 2023, 02:22 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappEarly bird tickets for the 2024 Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix have sold out a month ahead of the end of the sale.

Thus, Singapore GP, the company managing the event, announced on Oct. 30 that it will start selling regular-priced tickets on Nov. 1, 2023, at 10am to "meet the phenomenal demand".

Tickets can be purchased through the website and authorised ticketing partners.

The early bird prices went on sale on Sep. 26, 2023, and it was meant to end on Nov. 30, 2023.

All tickets to F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 will provide access to the concerts at Padang Stage.

Tickets for single-day tickets are priced at S$128.

Tickets for a three-day pass are priced at S$348.

The F1 Academy will also debut as a support race in the 2024 event.

In addition, the Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the one of seven circuits hosting the all-female racing category launched in 2023.

All ten Formula 1 teams who will each provide a driver to the series and have their livery on one car.

Images via Singapore Grand Prix/Facebook

S'pore voted for UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza but resolution omits 2 concerns: Shanmugam

Singapore voted in favour of the resolution on Oct. 27, 2023.

October 30, 2023, 02:15 PM

Driver, believed to have been drink driving, ran away after police stopped car near Arab Street

The police caught him eventually.

October 30, 2023, 12:25 PM

Geylang Serai 2024 bazaar to cap max rental at S$15,000 per booth

Previously, rents went up to S$25,000 during the Bazaar Raya Geyland Serai 2023.

October 30, 2023, 12:08 PM

Fly from Changi Airport to Penang on budget airline Firefly, 10kg of free check-in luggage included

Yay.

October 30, 2023, 11:33 AM

2 teens looking for woman who lent them money for Jewel Changi photobooth & rejected attempt to pay her back

Cute.

October 30, 2023, 11:22 AM

S'pore man, 49, filmed cutting plastic bottle in half with katana, arrested with other weapons & drug apparatus

He is being investigated.

October 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Woman, 50, arrested for public nuisance on SBS bus after refusing to put down her feet from grab pole

Passengers are encouraged to be "gracious and considerate" on public transport.

October 29, 2023, 09:15 PM

Short film made to celebrate LKY greening legacy, PM Lee urges S'poreans to continue & make it better

A lasting legacy.

October 29, 2023, 09:04 PM

G7 urges 'immediate repeal' of ban on Japanese food products

The group has also expressed concern over recent restrictions on the export of critical minerals.

October 29, 2023, 07:59 PM

Pop bands OneRepublic & Bastille, actress Hannah Waddingham in S'pore for Earthshot Prize ceremony

More celebrities coming to Singapore, and this time for a good cause.

October 29, 2023, 07:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.