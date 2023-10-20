All-female F1 Academy to organise S'pore Grand Prix in 2024

Formula 1's all-female category, F1 Academy, will be coming to Singapore for a Grand Prix for the first time come September 2024.

This was announced on the sports league's website on Oct. 17.

Seven-race tour

The tour will mark the second season of the all-women racing series, which runs concurrently with the main Formula 1 calendar.

Spanning seven races, it will kick off in Saudi Arabia on Mar. 7 next year and finish in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8.

The Singapore race is scheduled from Sep. 20 to 22, 2024, at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Apart from Singapore, four other countries —Saudi Arabia, Miami, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi — will be hosting an F1 Academy Grand Prix for the first time.

The calendar will feature a mix of street circuits and traditional circuits across Europe, Asia, and North America.

The events will be supported by all ten Formula 1 teams, who will each provide a driver to the series and have their livery on one car.

'To inspire young girls & women across the globe'

The calendar "cements our ambition to become a truly global series", said Susie Wolff, managing director of F1 Academy, in the announcement.

"We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this," she added.

Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive officer of Formula 1, echoed Wolff's remarks and welcomed F1 Academy onto seven rounds of the Formula 1 calendar.

He added that it is an opportunity to "inspire young girls around the world to pursue a future in motorsport".

What is F1 Academy?

F1 Academy was launched in November 2022 as an all-female racing series by Formula 1.

It aims to prepare and develop female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition, according to SkySports.

Ideally, F1 Academy drivers will gain the experience to progress to Formula 3, which will set them up for Formula 2 and Formula 1 opportunities in the future.

Its inaugural season started in April this year in Austria.

The last female driver to participate in an F1 Grand Prix was Italian Lella Lombardi, in 1976.

The forerunner to F1 Academy, the all-women W Series, ran for three seasons, in 2019, 2021, and 2022 before being cut short due to financial reasons, SkySports reported.

Britain's Jamie Chadwick won all three W Series titles up for grabs.

Top image from F1 Academy Facebook / Singapore Grand Prix Facebook.