Expunging deferred transport fares or freezing future increases are 'populist' & not responsible: MOT

Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat warned that expunging the deferred fare or freezing future fare increases are "populist" moves, which is "not the responsible thing to do".

Doing so will result in larger losses and higher government subsidies, he said.

Bus services operating at a loss, need S$1 billion in subsidies from the government

According to Chee, bus services are operating at a loss overall, which is why the government needs to provide about S$1 billion in subsidies for buses every year.

For buses, the government collects the fare revenue and pays operators a service fee derived from competitive bids by bus contracting tenders.

As for rail services, operators collect the fares to cover their operating costs, so fares directly impact rail operators' profitability.

Chee shared that in the latest financial year, after accounting for government grants, SBS Transit reported a loss of several million dollars for their rail operations, while SMRT Trains reported an operating profit of S$6 million — a profit margin of less than one per cent.

As such, expunging the deferred fare or freezing future fare increases will enlarge the funding gap over time which must be supported by higher government subsidies funded by the taxpayer.

Responding to questions on the recent rise in public transport prices

This was in response to questions raised by various Members of Parliament (MP) regarding the recent announcement on the rise in public transport prices for bus and train fares.

Worker's Party (WP) MP Louis Chua asked whether the Public Transport Council (PTC) planned to expunge the 15.6 per cent fare increase deferred for future Fare Review Exercises (FREs) after a 7 per cent increase being granted in 2023.

People's Action Party (PAP) MP Don Wee asked if the PTC could impose a moratorium on future fare increases.

It was announced on Sep. 18, 2023, that Singapore bus and train adult fares would increase by S$0.10 - S$0.11 from Dec. 23, 2023, depending on the journey's distance.

Commuters can expect to pay S$0.10 more for journeys 4.2km or shorter.

For journeys longer than 4.2km, commuters will have to pay S$0.11 more.

For students and seniors who enjoy concession fares, the fare increase is capped at S$0.04 to S$0.05, depending on the distance travelled.

Such suggestions by MPs "concern" Chee

Chee argued that the suggestions made by Wee and Chua to expunge the deferred fare increase or freeze future fare increases were not "sound" as it would "affect the longer term reliability and financial sustainability of our public transport system to the detriment of Singapore and Singaporeans".

The fare formula used by the PTC reflects the real cost increases in the economy, such as the rise of energy costs and wages.

Thus, expunging or freezing fares does not mean that the cost of running the public transport system would "simply disappear into thin air", Chee explained.

"Hence, I would like to ask Mr Chua and Mr Wee to clarify whether they are proposing for the operators to absorb these costs or for taxpayers to bear a larger cost burden to provide higher government subsidies on a permanent basis."

If public transport operators were asked to absorb the costs, there is a need to consider the impact on their financial sustainability and affect their ability to provide accessible and reliable public transport services, he added.

"We need to be clear that government subsidies are ultimately borne by current and future generations of taxpayers."

PTC will continue to ensure fare adjustments each year are affordable

The PTC will also continue to ensure that fare adjustments each year are affordable, Chee said.

In each future fare review exercise, the PTC will assess the cost increases as reflected by the fare formula, the deferred fare amount from previous years, as well as the impact on affordability for commuters before deciding on the fare increase to be granted for that year.

When the opportunity arises, the PTC will also consider whether it is possible to lower the total deferred fare amount so the gap will gradually reduce over time.

Top photo via MCI/YouTube