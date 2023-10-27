New ETIAS travel requirement for S'poreans visiting 30 European countries delayed until 2025

The European Union (EU) has delayed the launch of the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) travel system for non-EU visitors until 2025.

ETIAS was initially scheduled to be launched in 2021 and was delayed multiple times to 2024.

The latest delay means that Singaporeans travelling to or transiting in Europe only need to apply for the new document starting in 2025.

What is ETIAS?

According to the official website, the ETIAS was legislated in 2018 by the European Commission to screen incoming visa-free travellers for terrorism and migration-related risks.

It was modelled after the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA).

The ETIAS is similar to a “visa waiver”, required by visa-free foreigners to enter the 27 countries in the Schengen Agreement, as well as Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Romania.

The Schengen Agreement comprises 27 European countries and establishes a freedom of movement zone between participating nations by removing travel restrictions. Member states include Austria, France, Germany, and Italy.

Singaporeans will need ETIAS travel authorisation

If Singaporeans plan to go to Europe for a short-term stay, they will be required to have an ETIAS travel authorisation.

This also includes travellers who will only be transiting in Europe en route to other destinations.

Applicants will be notified within 96 hours of submission whether their application has been approved or refused or if it requires manual processing.

Those aged 18 to 70 will need to pay seven euros (S$10) for the document. It will befree for those outside this age range.

A full list of countries that require ETIAS can be found here.

Why is it delayed?

The primary reason for the delay in ETIAS implementation is the "unforeseen issues" that have arisen during the development and testing phases of the system, according to an announcement on ETIAS' official website.

These issues include technical challenges such as software glitches, data integration problems, data privacy concerns and unupgraded security infrastructure.

The announcement also stated that "unforeseen challenges and complications" stemming from the Paris Olympics and the delayed EU Entry/Exit System have contributed to the situation.

The synchronisation problems of the EU Entry/Exit system, designed to track non-EU travellers' entry and exit, affect the implementation of ETIAS.

Preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics have also strained resources and attention, diverting away focus from implementing ETIAS, the announcement stated.

Top photo via Guillaume Périgois/Unsplash