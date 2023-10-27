Back

New ETIAS travel requirement for S'poreans visiting 30 European countries delayed until 2025

A reason for the delay is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ruth Chai | October 27, 2023, 01:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The European Union (EU) has delayed the launch of the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) travel system for non-EU visitors until 2025.

ETIAS was initially scheduled to be launched in 2021 and was delayed multiple times to 2024.

The latest delay means that Singaporeans travelling to or transiting in Europe only need to apply for the new document starting in 2025.

What is ETIAS?

According to the official website, the ETIAS was legislated in 2018 by the European Commission to screen incoming visa-free travellers for terrorism and migration-related risks.

It was modelled after the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA).

The ETIAS is similar to a “visa waiver”, required by visa-free foreigners to enter the 27 countries in the Schengen Agreement, as well as Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Romania.

The Schengen Agreement comprises 27 European countries and establishes a freedom of movement zone between participating nations by removing travel restrictions. Member states include Austria, France, Germany, and Italy.

Singaporeans will need ETIAS travel authorisation

If Singaporeans plan to go to Europe for a short-term stay, they will be required to have an ETIAS travel authorisation.

This also includes travellers who will only be transiting in Europe en route to other destinations.

Applicants will be notified within 96 hours of submission whether their application has been approved or refused or if it requires manual processing.

Those aged 18 to 70 will need to pay seven euros (S$10) for the document. It will befree for those outside this age range.

A full list of countries that require ETIAS can be found here.

Why is it delayed?

The primary reason for the delay in ETIAS implementation is the "unforeseen issues" that have arisen during the development and testing phases of the system, according to an announcement on ETIAS' official website.

These issues include technical challenges such as software glitches, data integration problems, data privacy concerns and unupgraded security infrastructure.

The announcement also stated that "unforeseen challenges and complications" stemming from the Paris Olympics and the delayed EU Entry/Exit System have contributed to the situation.

The synchronisation problems of the EU Entry/Exit system, designed to track non-EU travellers' entry and exit, affect the implementation of ETIAS.

Preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics have also strained resources and attention, diverting away focus from implementing ETIAS, the announcement stated.

Top photo via Guillaume Périgois/Unsplash

UOB presale tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2024 concert sells out in under 2 hours

The next sale of tickets will be the KrisFlyer reserve sale on Oct. 30 at 10am.

October 27, 2023, 12:51 PM

Woman, 33, who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa, an ex-nurse & owner of soap business

Tributes have poured in for her.

October 27, 2023, 12:39 PM

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinches first gold for S'pore at Asian Para Games

Congratulations for making Singapore proud.

October 27, 2023, 11:25 AM

9 in 10 S’poreans will block & report suspicious messages from unknown numbers: WhatsApp quiz

Nice.

October 27, 2023, 10:28 AM

Police investigating car incident claims by woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse

She claimed that a "designated driver" purposely hit her near Marina Boulevard during the early hours of Oct. 10, 2023.

October 27, 2023, 09:57 AM

Crows attack unsuspecting passers-by outside Orchard Central

The House crows could have attacked to protect their young.

October 27, 2023, 09:40 AM

Chinese former premier Li Keqiang dies at 68 due to heart attack: state media

Li stepped down from the premiership in March 2023.

October 27, 2023, 09:01 AM

AMK stabbing: Man, 35, killed pregnant wife, 30, to 'spare her' as he wrongly believed business was failing

He was sentenced to seven years' jail.

October 27, 2023, 01:12 AM

Man uses roasted duck meat to trap 50 rats at Ang Mo Kio hawker centre garbage area

Other men go fishing, this man went ratting.

October 27, 2023, 12:13 AM

Para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinches silver in 2023 Asian Para Games

This is his fourth Asiad medal.

October 26, 2023, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.