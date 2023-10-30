Growing trend of residential electrical fires in S’pore: Is there anything we can do to protect our homes?

In Singapore, where our homes symbolise safety and comfort, a silent threat is on the rise — electrical fires.

In 2022, electrical fires emerged as the second leading cause of domestic fires in Singapore.

Alarming as it may sound, this trend has continued.

Official data from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) revealed an 18.8 per cent jump — from 192 incidents in 2021 to 228 in 2022.

And the culprits?

According to Kelvin Toh, an expert from Hager Singapore, they are often everyday household components we don’t notice — faulty wiring, unassuming malfunctioning appliances, and worn-out sockets bearing burdens they weren't meant to withstand.

So, what can we do to protect our homes?

Sleeping siren in every home: DB box

At an unnoticeable corner of our homes sits an essential but often neglected component: the DB box, also known as the electrical or circuit breaker box.

When was the last time you checked your DB box?

Many homeowners only approach this metal or plastic box when there's an issue, like tripping, and rarely do regular checks.

Toh cautioned that such neglect can be worrisome, especially for homes older than a decade.

While a seasoned DB box might look fine on the outside and even perform without any noticeable issues, its protective capability and sensitivity could be declining without homeowners realising it.

Cumulative wear and tear, coupled with the increasing reliance on a multitude of electrical appliances, might constitute and escalate potential electrical complications.

What should we do?

It is recommended that homeowners conduct regular checks and tests on the DB box and, if necessary, replace it to enhance home safety.

Should you be considering replacing your DB box, a great option would be to use one from Hager.

In its 30 years serving Singapore, Hager has been offering electrical products that are reliable, safe and built to last.

Opting for Hager products means arming your home with a more robust defence against electrical risks.

Guardians of electrical safety: MCBs and RCCBs

Within the DB box, there are two other electrical components in our home that are rarely noticed — Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) and Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs).

RCCBs work as our home's safety guards. They watch out for any earth faults or leakage currents from malfunctioning electrical appliances or lighting circuitries.

At the first sign of abnormal leakage, they act by cutting off the power to safeguard personal safety and home protection.

Meanwhile, MCBs are like our home's traffic controllers.

The MCB has a current rating that denotes the maximum amount of current and is designed to disconnect the circuit when a faulty condition, like overcurrent, occurs.

Toh emphasised the importance of using RCCBs and MCBs that are proven to be reliable and can handle situations with precision, such as those from Hager, which have been rigorously tested in laboratories and in the real world.

Hager: Safeguarding your home, “Safe & Simple”

Safety begins at home.

Founded in Germany in 1926, Hager combines German quality with French technology.

Beyond equipping homeowners with reliable electrical solutions, Hager aspires to empower individuals with the assurance that every home in Singapore is safe and sound.

Now, as Hager marks its 30th anniversary in Singapore, it is taking its dedication to home safety a step further.

The "Safe & Simple Roadshow” will be to reinforce Hager’s commitment to reliability and durability and their unwavering effort to give back to society.

From Nov. 6 to 12 at VivoCity, the roadshow will go beyond showcasing products.

It's a hearty invitation to an enlightening experience centred on the heart of every Singaporean home.

Participants will find out why replacing ageing DB boxes is pivotal and have hands-on experiences with Hager products to feel their durability and reliability first-hand.

With the guidance of Hager experts, homeowners can delve deeper into electrical safety and discover simple ways to ensure a safer living space. Discover more here.

Hager Safe & Simple Roadshow

Date: Nov. 6 to 12, 2023

Location: VivoCity, Ground level - Central Court (beside Dyson),

Time: 10am to 10pm

This sponsored article by Hager Singapore enabled the writer to have a safer home.

Cover photo courtesy of SCDF/Facebook and Hager Singapore