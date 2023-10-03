Man, 82, dies after being hit by motorcycle while crossing road at Toa Payoh

An 82-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road near Block 163 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on the evening of Oct. 2, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He subsequently passed away at the hospital.

When Shin Min arrived at the scene of the accident, a female resident who lived nearby said that while she did not witness the entire accident, she saw the elderly man lying on the side of the pedestrian walkway.

At the time, the elderly man, who was wearing a white shirt and black pants, was motionless, and many people were surrounding the motorcyclist, she added.

Another male resident, who identified himself as Paul (transliteration from Mandarin), revealed that he called the ambulance after chancing upon the accident.

He said: "When I called 995, I realised someone had already contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force, and two ambulances arrived within a few minutes."

"At the time, a few nurses were also present at the scene, and they helped with checking the injuries on the motorcyclist and the elderly man," recounted Paul.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at the aforementioned location around 7:20pm on Monday.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News