Friendly S'pore community cat found covered in blue substance suspected to be aerosol spray paint

The cat is currently living with a fosterer, and his caretakers will find him a forever home after his health check results are out.

Winnie Li | October 04, 2023, 12:11 PM

A community cat found covered in a blue substance all over his body, including in his ears, was sent to Neko Neko cat store, a pet grooming salon, on Sep. 27, 2023.

The cat was put under the care of Micaela, a grooming artisan at the salon's Jalan Kayu outlet, who subsequently shared the entire process of removing the blue substance on TikTok.

Blue substance difficult to remove

In the video, Micaela first tried to scrub the blue substance off the cat with soap, but her efforts proved futile.

She then decided to put the cat in a bath, as she considered shaving the blue substance off as the last resort.

In the caption, Micaela highlighted that the cat was very well-behaved during his bath, despite probably never having one before.

As the bath also failed to remove the blue substance from the cat, Micaela had no choice but to shave him down so that she could remove as much of the blue substance as possible and prevent him from licking or ingesting it.

However, after the shave, Micaela said she was still unable to remove a lot of the blue substance, as it could be found all the way down to the cat's skin.

Cat moved in with fosterer

In a follow-up TikTok on Sep. 29, Micaela further revealed that the cat is estimated to be eight to 12 months old, and he was previously trapped, neutered, and released before he was found in this state.

Micaela also added that his feeders have been watching over him since he was little, and they nicknamed him "Baby Blue" after the incident.

However, she preferred to call him "Blueberry".

Micaela then went on to update that Blueberry is currently living with a fosterer to get his checks done at the vet.

He has settled in quickly, and his caretakers will find him a forever home after his test results are out.

Overall healthy

In her latest TikTok video, Micaela shared that Blueberry has been doing well at his fosterer's home, and his feeders brought him to the vet on Oct. 1.

At the vet, he underwent a full check-up, including a weight check, a FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) test, and a FeLV (feline leukaemia virus) test.

However, it would take another 10 days for Blueberry's caretakers to confirm his FIV and FeLV status as his test results will be sent to the United States for a more comprehensive screen, revealed Micaela.

In the event that Blueberry tests positive for FIV or FeLV, Micaela said she would not be able to take him in as she has two healthy cats at home, even though she really wanted to.

Other than that, she shared that Blueberry's liver, kidneys, and all other blood readings are in a healthy range.

"He is in good spirits, and we will have to wait for the FIV/FeLV results to come in, which is the most crucial information we need in order to find him an appropriate home," added Micaela.

Blue substance suspected to be aerosol spray paint

According to Micaela, Blueberry's caretakers suspect the blue substance to be aerosol spray paint, as his feeders found some discarded bottles near the area where he was found.

"This explains the unevenness of the colour on him, with one spot being more concentrated than the rest of the body," she added.

On humans, inappropriate use of aerosol spray paint can pose various health risks, including producing reddening or skin burns when coming in contact with one's skin and damage to one's eyes as well as respiratory tract, according to a University of Barcelona study.

