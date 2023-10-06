Enjoy latte art, coffee kueh & coffee scent workshops at this S’pore caffeine getaway till Oct. 29, 2023

Do you spend your mornings hunched over a cup of coffee, praying that it gives you strength to pull through the day?

Or perhaps you mourn the loss of coffee when it’s finally time to put the cup down and get back to work.

If this sounds like you, you may need a coffee rendezvous.

From now till Oct. 29, a caffeine-loaded fest, “Pause at Citadines with Pokka”, is taking over six different Citadines properties across the island.

These cosy estates have been transformed into little pockets of caffeine havens, including a coffee art gallery and a coffee scent mixing lab.

Right on time for International Coffee Month too.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect on your coffee-themed staycay (heads up, we’re going to say the word “coffee” a lot).

Coffee art

There’s no better way to espresso your love for caffeine than savouring some coffee-made visual art.

Parts of Citadines lobbies have been transformed into temporary art museums, featuring masterpieces from coffee artist Vivian Lee, who skilfully magicks coffee stains into works of art.

Her wand? A paintbrush.

Lee’s commissioned pieces will be displayed at various Citadines properties for your perusal.

Chill corner

Of course, it’s not a real vacation unless there’s a latte time to retreat, relax, and think about absolutely nothing.

Which is exactly what you’ll get to do at these specially curated “pause corners” at selected Citadines properties:

There homey nooks come equipped with:

STERRA massage chairs

Selected POKKA products for consumption

Coffee-themed workshops

Once you’re recharged and ready to face the world again, you can also become a connoisseur of coffee by participating in a line-up of coffee-centred crash courses.

These workshops include hands-on tutorials, giving you a taste (and whiff) of what it’s like to be behind the scenes of caffeine-related F&B production.

Fancy yourself a bit of a scientist? Then the coffee scent mixology workshop by Vcube will be right up your alley.

Coffee scent mixology with Vcube

Workshop 1

Where: Citadines Fusionopolis Singapore

When: Oct. 15, 3pm to 4:15pm

Pax per session: 8

Workshop 2

Where: Citadines Raffles Place Singapore

When: Oct. 22, 3pm to 4:15pm

Pax per session: 8

Workshop 3

Where: Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore

When: Oct. 29, 3pm to 4:15pm

Pax per session: 8

If you value the more visual aspect of your brew, you can opt for a latte art lesson by The Group Therapy instead.

Latte art and coffee appreciation with The Group Therapy

Where: Citadines Raffles Place Singapore

When: Oct. 7, 3pm to 5pm

Pax per session: 5

Those who prefer their caffeine fix in a more edible state can find out how to plate their beverage at a coffee kueh-making workshop hosted by local kueh vendor Kueh Ho Jiak.

Kueh making with Kueh Ho Jiak

Workshop 1

Where: Citadines Rochor Singapore

When: Oct. 14, 3pm to 5pm

Pax per session: 8

Workshop 2

Where: Citadines Mount Sophia Singapore

When: Oct. 21, 3pm to 5pm

Pax per session: 8

Free staycay

Should you wish to be a little closer to the action, though, here’s a little surprise for you.

Mothership has noted your orders for more R&R, and we’re serving it up — for free.

We’re talking a two-day-one-night staycay for two at a swanky studio apartment in Citadines Rochor Singapore.

Discounted staycay

And if you can’t get it for free, at least get it on discount.

In case you don’t win our Instagram giveaway, you can use the promotion code PAUSEATCITADINES to get a total of up to 35 per cent off the usual rates at any of these Citadines residences from Jan. to Mar. 2024:

Citadines Rochor Singapore

Citadines Balestier Singapore

Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore

Citadines Mount Sophia Singapore

Citadines Fusionopolis Singapore

Citadines Raffles Place Singapore

Booking period lasts from Nov. 2023 to Mar. 2024.

Book your stay here.

