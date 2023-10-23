Back

Cleaner, 63, says he climbs 132 steps up & down overhead bridge at Bedok daily to get to work

A younger resident said he takes climbing the stairs as a form of "exercise" but agree that it’s difficult for the elderly.

Kerr Puay Hian | October 23, 2023, 12:10 PM

A 63-year-old cleaner told Shin Min Daily News that every time he goes to work, six days a week, he has to spend 20 minutes climbing an overhead bridge along Bedok Reservoir Road.

Image via Google Maps

He hopes the authorities can build lifts at the bridge for elderly people with impaired movement like him.

Counted 132 steps up and down

Shin Min reporters headed down to the bridge overlooking PIE between Blk 613 Bedok Reservoir Road and Chai Chee Lane’s industrial area.

They counted a total of 132 steps to get from one side of the bridge to another.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

The reporters estimated the total height to be akin to climbing six floors of HDB.

Workplace "near MRT" but got bridge in between

Lim, the 63-year-old cleaner, told the reporters that he lives at Blk 615 Bedok Reservoir Road and works at the factory opposite the bridge.

He said he had been climbing the bridge since he was younger, but he is old now.

“Now that I have osteoporosis, it takes a lot of effort for me to climb up and down the stairs. Even though it takes around 20 minutes for me to cross the bridge, I have to do it for a living.”

Another 60-year-old cleaner, Ho, told Shin Min reporters that she also has to climb the bridge to work.

She said she lives in Yishun and takes the MRT to the area.

“I transferred to the factory here before the pandemic because I thought it was near the MRT. I didn’t know I had to climb this bridge. I’m still well enough to climb, but what about older people?”

Only alternative is to take bus

A younger resident, Song, 33, said he treats climbing the stairs as a form of “exercise” but agrees it’s difficult for the elderly.

A domestic worker told the reporters that wheelchair-bound people could not use the bridge either.

As the bridge overlooks the expressway, the reporters observe that if they don’t use the overhead bridge, pedestrians from Bedok Reservoir Road would have to take a bus to get to Chai Chee Lane.

An anonymous resident told the reporters that the waiting for the bus and the bus journey would take around one hour.

LTA evaluating need for lift

In response to Shin Min’s queries, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson said they are evaluating if building a lift there is possible. In the meantime, they have already constructed slopes on the bridge for bicycles and wheelchair users.

The spokesperson explained that it is costly to build lifts for overhead bridges. Therefore, they prioritise them for locations with more elderly and people with impaired movement, such as near hospitals.

LTA also assesses whether lifts are needed at a location based on community feedback.

The agency highlighted that they have already installed lifts at 83 pedestrian overhead bridges, and another 24 will be completed by 2025.

Top image via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News

