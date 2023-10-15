Back

Claim that S'pore Sport School student's death due to Covid-19 vaccine is 'untrue and irresponsible': MOH

"About 60 strokes and heart attacks happen every day, with or without Covid-19 vaccinations. It is highly irresponsible to link the two," the ministry said.

Ruth Chai | October 15, 2023, 11:17 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has dismissed a claim that the recent death of a Singapore Sports School (SSP) student was due to Covid-19 vaccination, CNA reported.

MOH labeled the claims as "untrue and irresponsible" in a press release issued on Saturday (Oct. 14).

The student, 14-year-old Pranav Madhaik, died on Oct. 11. He was taken to hospital on Oct. 5 after he felt unwell during a 400m fitness time trial.

Pranav's badminton coach has since been dismissed for not following the school's safety protocols, as he did not account for all students before dismissing them from training.

Received vaccine more than 18 months ago

MOH said that based on their vaccination records, Pranav received his last dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine more than 18 months ago.

"About 60 strokes and heart attacks happen every day, with or without COVID-19 vaccinations. It is highly irresponsible to link the two," the ministry said.

They added that for an unvaccinated person, the risk of Covid-19 infection leading to severe illness far outweighs that of vaccination.

What happened

In a press release issued on Saturday (Oct. 10), SSP shared a timeline of events which happened prior to the student's death. 

On Oct. 5, Pranav completed a 400m fitness time trial at around 6:26pm.

He then reported to his coach that he was feeling unwell. The coach told him to rest as Pranav had previously reported being unwell but recovered after resting.

As Pranav rested at the side of the starting point, the coach attended to the time-trial data on his phone before leaving the track to brief other students on competition matters.

He did not realise that Pranav was still resting at the same location, and left the school premises once the briefing ended.

At around 6:40pm, a Track and Field coach noticed Pranav at the side of the track and approached to enquire about his condition.

The Track and Field coach activated the school's boarding staff to assist as he assessed that Pranav had difficulty getting up even with the help of other students.

An ambulance was called at 6:50pm and the boarding staff called Pranav's parents at 6:53pm. He was conveyed to National University Hospital (NUH) at 7:19pm.

SSP revealed that the cause of death was cardiac arrest with antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels, put simply as a heart attack, presdisposed by abnormal heart arteries present since conception.

Related stories

Top photo via MOH and SSP

Hawker allegedly screams at customer who asked why S$5.30 nasi lemak was 'so expensive'

The hawker told her not to come again if she thought it was expensive.

October 15, 2023, 11:00 AM

Woman involved in SGH fracas has Douyin account with over 265,000 followers: Shin Min

She posted her now-viral videos of the SPF officer on another account, which has a smaller following.

October 15, 2023, 12:31 AM

Israel military directs residents to evacuate northern Gaza along 2 paths, Hamas reportedly urges Gazans to stay put

Regional leaders and organisations have called the evacuation order unacceptable.

October 14, 2023, 10:16 PM

NSF Edward Go death: SCDF investigating another officer who allegedly did not ensure overall safety while in command

SCDF commissioner Eric Yap said they will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

October 14, 2023, 10:01 PM

JB's Mid Valley Southkey mall evacuated after alleged bomb scare

An eyewitness shared that they were initially told that there was a fire in the building.

October 14, 2023, 09:41 PM

NSF Edward Go death: SCDF officer & superior allegedly left him alone in Henderson fire, to be charged

The SCDF officer will be charged on Oct. 16, 2023.

October 14, 2023, 09:31 PM

Floor tiles in HDB flat living room suddenly explode while nobody around

Scary.

October 14, 2023, 07:57 PM

Woman, 29, charged for verbally abusing SGH nurse, believed to be in jail due to lack of bailor

Her next court hearing will be on Oct. 25.

October 14, 2023, 07:13 PM

DBS outage caused by data centre issue, services to be 'progressively restored' from 7pm

DBS assured that their system has not been compromised, and customers’ monies and deposits are safe.

October 14, 2023, 06:58 PM

Weezer frontman sings cover of Kit Chan's 'Home' at S'pore concert, says durian is 'damn shiok'

He's also released his cover as a single.

October 14, 2023, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.