Claim that S'pore Sport School student's death due to Covid-19 vaccine is 'untrue and irresponsible': MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has dismissed a claim that the recent death of a Singapore Sports School (SSP) student was due to Covid-19 vaccination, CNA reported.

MOH labeled the claims as "untrue and irresponsible" in a press release issued on Saturday (Oct. 14).

The student, 14-year-old Pranav Madhaik, died on Oct. 11. He was taken to hospital on Oct. 5 after he felt unwell during a 400m fitness time trial.

Pranav's badminton coach has since been dismissed for not following the school's safety protocols, as he did not account for all students before dismissing them from training.

Received vaccine more than 18 months ago

MOH said that based on their vaccination records, Pranav received his last dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine more than 18 months ago.

"About 60 strokes and heart attacks happen every day, with or without COVID-19 vaccinations. It is highly irresponsible to link the two," the ministry said.

They added that for an unvaccinated person, the risk of Covid-19 infection leading to severe illness far outweighs that of vaccination.

What happened

In a press release issued on Saturday (Oct. 10), SSP shared a timeline of events which happened prior to the student's death.

On Oct. 5, Pranav completed a 400m fitness time trial at around 6:26pm.

He then reported to his coach that he was feeling unwell. The coach told him to rest as Pranav had previously reported being unwell but recovered after resting.

As Pranav rested at the side of the starting point, the coach attended to the time-trial data on his phone before leaving the track to brief other students on competition matters.

He did not realise that Pranav was still resting at the same location, and left the school premises once the briefing ended.

At around 6:40pm, a Track and Field coach noticed Pranav at the side of the track and approached to enquire about his condition.

The Track and Field coach activated the school's boarding staff to assist as he assessed that Pranav had difficulty getting up even with the help of other students.

An ambulance was called at 6:50pm and the boarding staff called Pranav's parents at 6:53pm. He was conveyed to National University Hospital (NUH) at 7:19pm.

SSP revealed that the cause of death was cardiac arrest with antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels, put simply as a heart attack, presdisposed by abnormal heart arteries present since conception.

