Hong Kong star Chow Yun-fat, 68, on death rumours & letting wife donate his 'hard-earned money' after death

The 68-year-old now focuses on marathon running.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 08, 2023, 02:02 PM

Hong Kong film legend Chow Yun-fat, 68, attended the Busan International Film Festival with his Singaporean wife Jasmine Tan recently.

He was named Asian Filmmaker of the Year.

Screenshot from Busan International Film Festival/YouTube.

At the film festival's press conference, Chow showed his charisma through his witty replies to questions from the reporters, ranging from his assets and rumours of his death.

On donating his asset

On the decision to donate his over S$900 million fortune after his death, Chow replied that it wasn't his decision but his wife's.

He first quipped, "I didn't want to donate, that money was hard earned."

However, he later added, "But never mind. I came to this world with nothing. When I die, I can't bring anything with me either."

He also said that if other people need the money more, they can have it.

In fact, Chow said he doesn't even know how much assets he has, as he takes a monthly allowance and only needs two bowls of rice each day.

Chow also revealed that he has diabetes, and thus sometimes only eats one bowl of rice a day.

"If you want to borrow money, don't find me. I don't have money." Chow said which led to a round of laughter in the room.

On death rumours

Chow also responded to rumours related to his death.

He brushed such rumours off lightly and said people should not take it seriously.

He went on to share that he will be joining a half marathon in Hong Kong on Nov. 19, and that this will be his first half marathon.

"See if the marathon will kill me. If I die during the marathon, then I won't [have death rumours anymore]," Chow replied with humour.

Chow also told the press that he has made a "career switch" from a movie star to a marathon runner, calling marathon running his "new life".

He has been running for seven years.

Everyone's equal

At the press conference, Chow also humbly added that he is just an extremely ordinary man even though people may see him as a superstar.

"In my world, everyone is equal," he said.

You can watch snippets of the press conference here:

Top photos from TVDaily video screenshot/Weibo and Busan International Film Festival video screenshot/YouTube

