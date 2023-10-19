Back

S'pore's Chinatown ranks 14th in Time Out's list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Cool cool cool.

Khine Zin Htet | October 19, 2023, 07:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Chinatown in Singapore, with its captivating blend of old and contemporary architecture, has earned the 14th spot on Time Out's list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.

Time Out unveiled its ranking of the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods globally on Oct. 17.

The list was curated with input from over 12,000 participants, with Time Out's editors and city experts narrowing down the list to determine the final top 40.

It considered factors such as community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.

Chinatown so cool

Chinatown, the sole Singaporean neighbourhood to make this year's list, secured the 14th position among the 40 neighbourhoods.

It clocked in right below the Arts District in Los Angeles (13th), and above Fort Greene in New York City (15th), both in the U.S.

Time Out attributed its inclusion to the way it "encapsulates the multifaceted nature of Singapore".

Calling it a "culture-rich precinct", it highlighted Chinatown's diverse offerings — from more traditional spots like temples and pastry shops, to trendy nightlife haunts and cafes.

The entry also noted attractions like the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Amoy Street Food Centre, and Pearl's Hill Terrace.

Photo from Shutterstock via Time Out

It's worth mentioning that Chinatown isn't alone in its cool factor, though.

In 2022, Little India claimed the 19th spot on Time Out's list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.

Previous years also saw other Singaporean neighbourhoods like Bugis, Katong, and Tanjong Pagar being recognised.

Photo via Unsplash

Other places

Apart from Chinatown, other iconic neighbourhoods like Sheung Wan in Hong Kong (5th), Hannam-dong in Seoul (25th), and Tomigaya in Tokyo (10th) also made the list.

Meanwhile, Laureles in Medellín, Colombia, emerged as this year's top dog.

Photo from Bureau de Medellïn via Time Out

Top photo via Unsplash

M'sia man finds paper thin egg omelette in S$0.29 nasi lemak bungkus

'It's a blanket for the anchovies.'

October 19, 2023, 06:21 PM

10¢-60¢ transaction fee on cashless payments for Gojek rides starting Nov. 1, 2023

The service fee for drivers will also drop from 15 to 10 per cent until at least the end of 2024.

October 19, 2023, 06:06 PM

YouTrip giving away S$1 flights to anywhere till Oct. 31

Your wallet is saved.

October 19, 2023, 06:01 PM

S'porean businessman, 47, shot about 20 times with air guns in Thailand

His wife and child were taken away by someone the couple knows.

October 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Suspended M'sian carrier MYAirline's co-founder & family arrested for alleged money laundering

The co-founder is also listed as the director of two firms which hold the majority of the airline's shares.

October 19, 2023, 05:14 PM

Redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate to have 5,500 new flats, hawker centre, market & polyclinic

More flats for the redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate will be launched in 2024.

October 19, 2023, 04:05 PM

S'porean, 39, started playing mahjong in secondary school, wins 2nd place in European mahjong championship

Making Singapore proud.

October 19, 2023, 03:57 PM

M'sia MP complains about photographers snapping photos of MPs sleeping in parliament

"Even when we sleep for a while, [the photographers] take a picture. How can this be?"

October 19, 2023, 03:45 PM

Dessert brand Sara Lee in financial trouble

They have entered voluntary administration.

October 19, 2023, 02:30 PM

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar to visit S'pore, will call on President Tharman

Both will also explore "mutually beneficial collaboration".

October 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.