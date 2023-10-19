S'pore's Chinatown ranks 14th in Time Out's list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Chinatown in Singapore, with its captivating blend of old and contemporary architecture, has earned the 14th spot on Time Out's list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.

Time Out unveiled its ranking of the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods globally on Oct. 17.

The list was curated with input from over 12,000 participants, with Time Out's editors and city experts narrowing down the list to determine the final top 40.

It considered factors such as community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.

Chinatown so cool

Chinatown, the sole Singaporean neighbourhood to make this year's list, secured the 14th position among the 40 neighbourhoods.

It clocked in right below the Arts District in Los Angeles (13th), and above Fort Greene in New York City (15th), both in the U.S.

Time Out attributed its inclusion to the way it "encapsulates the multifaceted nature of Singapore".

Calling it a "culture-rich precinct", it highlighted Chinatown's diverse offerings — from more traditional spots like temples and pastry shops, to trendy nightlife haunts and cafes.

The entry also noted attractions like the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Amoy Street Food Centre, and Pearl's Hill Terrace.

It's worth mentioning that Chinatown isn't alone in its cool factor, though.

In 2022, Little India claimed the 19th spot on Time Out's list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.

Previous years also saw other Singaporean neighbourhoods like Bugis, Katong, and Tanjong Pagar being recognised.

Other places Apart from Chinatown, other iconic neighbourhoods like Sheung Wan in Hong Kong (5th), Hannam-dong in Seoul (25th), and Tomigaya in Tokyo (10th) also made the list. Meanwhile, Laureles in Medellín, Colombia, emerged as this year's top dog. Top photo via Unsplash

