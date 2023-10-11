Back

Boy throws small bicycle & stone off HDB corridor in Ang Mo Kio

Dangerous.

Hannah Martens | October 11, 2023, 04:00 PM

A boy was caught on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera throwing a stone and a small bicycle off a Housing Development Board (HDB) corridor in Ang Mo Kio.

According to a Mothership reader, the incident happened at Block 244 Ang Mio Kio Avenue 1.

The boy was accompanied by a older girl.

It is not known which floor the boy threw the items off.

Threw a stone then a bicycle

In the clip, dated Oct. 10, 2023, at 1:36pm, the boy can be seen carrying a large stone down a corridor.

The girl then came into frame as the boy hoisted the stone up and threw the stone off the parapet.

The boy climbed up, and watched as the stone fell from the HDB corridor. The girl even pointed to where the stone could have hit the ground.

As the two walked away, the boy pointed to two children's bicycles by a water pipe.

The boy inspected the small bicycle while the girl kept a lookout. He even looked around to make sure no one was there.

He then picked up the bike and shoved it off the building before the two ran away.

Gif made from video submitted by Mothership reader

Shin Min Daily News reported that the parents of the children have apologised and are willing to offer compensation.

Top photos via Mothership reader

