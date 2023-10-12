Back

Parents apologise after kids allegedly threw bicycle down Ang Mo Kio HDB, police investigating

A neigbour said the parents also offered compensation.

Ruth Chai | October 12, 2023, 02:37 PM

Two children are currently under investigation for allegedly throwing a bicycle and a brick-shaped object over an HDB parapet in Ang Mo Kio.

According to a Mothership reader, the incident happened at Block 244 Ang Mio Kio Avenue 1 and happened on Oct. 10, 2023, in the afternoon.

Gif made from video submitted by Mothership reader

Parents apologises

A resident of the block told Shin Min Daily News that the parents of the children have apologised to the bicycle owner and offered compensation.

They also claimed that the parents say they will "ensure their children's discipline".

The Straits Times (ST) reported that a police report has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) told CNA that the town council was "aware of the unfortunate situation" and its cleaners had removed the broken bicycle.

It added, "AMKTC will continue to educate and remind residents to keep their corridors clear of obstructions and maintain their surroundings in the interest of public safety for all residents."

Top photo via SgfollowsAll on Instagram

