10 Carlsberg beer buckets for S$100 nett at newly opened bar in Clarke Quay

To redeem each promotional bucket, you have to buy a regular-priced one.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 31, 2023, 01:39 PM

If you work in the CBD area or enjoy hanging out with friends with a beer or two, this deal will be up your alley.

A newly opened bar, First Round, is running a promotion that allows you to secure 10 Carlsberg beer buckets at only S$100 nett.

Each bucket comes with five bottles of beer. That means each beer bottle costs only S$2.

But what's the catch, you might ask?

Terms and conditions

According to the terms and conditions, one has to purchase a bucket of beer in order to redeem a bucket that's purchased under the promotion.

The regular price of a Carlsberg bucket is S$60, according to its menu.

Each day, you can redeem up to three buckets from the promotion.

The promotion runs until Nov. 15, and all promotional buckets will be valid until Dec. 31, 2023.

If you and your friends frequent this bar, this may be a good deal for you guys.

Details

First Round

Address: Havelock II, 2 Havelock Rd, #02-11, Singapore 059763

Top image from First Round

