Car engine explodes & catches fire in Yishun, SCDF to the rescue

A car caught fire in Yishun on Oct. 2 after its engine compartment exploded.

A video of the dramatic scene was shared in a TikTok video.

"Just another day in Yishun," the user wrote in the caption.

The TikTok video showed the vehicle engine exploding with an audible bang.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen covering the vehicle with a fire blanket shortly after the explosion.

A Mothership reader who was at the scene also shared photos of the aftermath, in which SCDF officers attended to the blackened vehicle.

According to the SCDF, the fire involved the engine compartment of a car and was extinguished by the SCDF using a fire blanket and water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top image from themoolahmama/TikTok and Mothership reader