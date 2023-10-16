Back

Car crashes into wall of Sea Esta condo at Pasir Ris, 2 people injured

The two injured persons refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Khine Zin Htet | October 16, 2023, 04:49 PM

A car crashed into the fences of a boundary wall of Sea Esta condominium in Pasir Ris on Saturday night (Oct. 14).

Photo via Hardware Zone

Photos on local forum HardwareZone and videos on TikTok showed the car stuck in the wall that it crashed through.

A photo of the crash from inside of the condominium also showed that the car's front bumper took the brunt of the impact with the wall.

Photo via Hardware Zone

A Sea Esta resident surnamed Wu (according to Hanyu Pinyin), whose apartment was beside the scene of the accident, was quoted by Shin Min Daily News as saying that they heard a "deafening crash" on the night of the accident, which caused his mother to scream in shock.

Debris scattered on the ground

Another video on TikTok by user @mymetatronrealtor showed the damage done to the condominium's wall.

Photo via @mymetatronrealtor on TikTok

Debris could be seen scattered on the ground and the accident site appeared to have been barricaded with tape and traffic cones.

Photo via @mymetatronrealtor on Tiktok

@mymetatronrealtor @My Metatron Realtor After impact of an accident at Sea Esta condo last night. Stay alert and drive safe#singaporeroads #condo #fyp ♬ original sound - My Metatron Realtor

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Rise and Jalan Loyang Besar on Oct. 14 at about 10:15pm.

SCDF assessed two persons for minor injuries but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

Top photo via Hardware Zone

