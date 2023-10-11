October BTO exercise has 'underwhelming' application rate of 1.4 following stricter non-selection penalties

October's Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise had 9,848 applications for the 6,800 available units at 5pm on Oct. 10, according to the Housing and Development Board (HDB), reported The Business Times.

This means that the exercise had an overall application rate of about 1.4 times its available supply.

There are 6,800 BTO flats offered in the October BTO exercise and they are spread across six housing projects in Chua Chu Kang, Kallang-Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

Lowest in recent years

Property analysts have described the the application rate of 1.4 as "underwhelming", The Business Times reported.

Ismail Gafoor, chief executive officer of PropNex Realty, said:

"The last time that overall BTO application rates fell below two times was in November 2017 where the application rate came in at 1.7 times for the 4,829 flats launched then."

Subscription rates for previous BTO launches were "relatively healthy" over the last two years, from February 2021 to May 2023, varying between 2.5 to 8.1 times, he added.

Fear of penalties for non-selection

The low application rate could be a result of the tighter penalties imposed for non-selection of flats as announced recently by HDB and the Ministry of National Development, the analysts noted.

The penalties were tightened to reduce the rate of rejection for BTO flats.

First-time buyers who fail to book a flat will accumulate one non-selection count, and will be deemed as second-timers for a year.

Second-time buyers who accumulate one non-selection count will have to wait one year before they can apply for a flat again.

Before the tightening of policy, applicants were able to accumulate two non-selection counts before they were penalised.

“With the implementation of this new policy, applicants would need to be more prudent with their applications. There may be applicants who do not wish to incur a non-selection count and they could have held back on applying for a new flat,” Ismail said, according to CNA.

Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics for OrangeTee & Tie, said that they had expected a drop in applicants as those not ready to commit to a purchase or are uncertain about their buying decision are less likely to apply for a BTO flat with the stricter policy.

“These may include young couples unprepared for marriage or considering other housing options,” she added.

Waiting for more attractive flats

While applicants previously could increase their chances of securing their ideal flats by applying for more than one exercise, they are restricted from doing so with the current penalties imposed.

They “will need to discern on which sales launch to apply for to secure the highest chance of securing their dream home," said Eugene Lim, key executive officer of real estate agency ERA Singapore.

“Some applicants may be waiting for the December BTO, where there is a long-awaited BTO at Bishan (Sin Ming) and one at Bukit Merah (Alexandra),” Huttons Asia’s senior director of data analytics Lee Sze Teck said.

Top photo via HDB