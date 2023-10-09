S'porean singer Boon Hui Lu marries music producer, holds wedding at Fullerton Hotel

Singaporean singer-song writer Boon Hui Lu, 29, has married Singaporean music producer Cheong Waii Hoong, two years after they got engaged. The wedding was held at the Fullerton Hotel on Oct. 8.

The couple is based in Taiwan now.

Boon first shot to fame with her rendition of "Stranger in the North" by Wang Leehom and Namewee.

https://mothership.sg/2022/12/boon-hui-lu-interview/

Most recently, she rocked a Mandarin version of TikTok earworm "Cupid".

Who attended?

Among the attendees include local actors Zhu Houren, Romeo Tan, Kym Ng, Priscelia Chan, Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan, singers Joanna Dong, Janice Yan and Hong Junyang, along with YES 933 DJs Kunhua and Hazelle Teo.

Performed "Everything Has Changed"

The couple performed "Everything Has Changed" by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at their wedding.

This track is the first song they sang together back in 2014, Boon shared on Instagram.

In the same Instagram post, she also thanked her loved ones being there for them in the past nine years.

"From today on, we each have one more person in our life — another person on our mind, to share things with and to face the future with, regardless good or bad. I think we are ready. Wish us happy marriage ~~ and a blissful one always"

